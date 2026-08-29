NFL Could Punish Texans Player Along With Panthers Defensive Back

The Houston Texans’ loss to the Carolina Panthers could get even worse for Solomon Byrd, who not only joined their list of injured players but also could draw attention from the NFL.

Byrd suffered an injury and was forced out of the game. He also committed an infraction that, while not worthy of a fine on its own, could draw one due to the NFL’s review process, especially if Panther legend Steve Smith Sr. is correct.

Byrd was called for “illegal hands, hands to the face” during the first quarter of the game.

“They said, ‘Hands to the face.’ It was more like a face mask,” Smith told his booth mates during the broadcast of the game.

Byrd and the Texans gave the Panthers a free 15 yards with the penalty, but if it gets upgraded to the face mask call that Smith believes it was, then it could cost Byrd up to $11,941 on a first offense and up to $17,911 thereafter.

As it stands, Byrd’s greatest concern is his health.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans did not provide an update on Byrd postgame, but KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X after the game that the issue is not expected to be serious.

2 Panthers Players Could Face NFL Punishment After Texans Game

Byrd and the Texans are fortunate that their most obvious possible fineable offenses. The Panthers were not as lucky. During the fourth quarter, Panthers safety Isaiah Simmons drew a flag for “unneccessary roughness” for a “hit on a defenseless receiver.”

It was Texans wide receiver Zay Jones, who caught a touchdown from Brett Rypien on the play.

Per the NFL, those fines range from $17,911 for first-time offenses to $23,882 for second-time offenses.

The NFL issues and determines the amount of fines at its discretion. Notably, that infraction is one of the five that the NFL is cracking down on this season, along with hip-drop tackles, horse-collar tackles, launching, and blindside blocks.

Simmons would have his first of three strikes toward an automatic suspension with this.

Fortunately for Simmons and the Panthers, the rule does not take effect until the regular season begins.

Texans LS Austin Brinkman Gets Strong Words Over Penalty

Unfortunately for the Panthers, they committed another UR penalty on the very next play, when defensive lineman Parker Peterson was called for “roughing the long snapper,” which–again, fortunately for Carolina–does not carry an automatic fine.

Panthers long snapper J.J. Jansen joined the broadcast during the game.

He lauded the efforts of the league and the in-game officials to protect his Texans counterpart, Austin Brinkman.

“I’ve been no happier than that penalty, right there,” Jansen told the broadcast team. We gotta protect the long snapper. Protect them; that’s the most important thing. Austin Brinkman, we protect you.”

DeMeco Ryans, Texans Play Waiting Game

The Texans and Panthers will now wait for the NFL to conduct its reviews of the week. That means that some of the called infractions could be reversed, but also that uncalled infractions–and, potentially, fines–could be assessed after the fact.

In the meantime, Ryans and the Texans must trim the roster to 53 players by 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 30.

Then, preparations for the regular-season opener against the Buffalo Bills.