Texans Owner Cal McNair Sends Message After Mother, Founder Dies

It is a sad day for the Houston Texans, and especially for owner Cal McNair and his family.

McNair shared a heartfelt message about his mother, Janice S. McNair, who died on Tuesday, the team announced.

The Texans are heading into their 26th campaign as a franchise, but McNair and her late husband Robert McNair co-founded the organization what will be 27 years ago this coming October.

Texans Announce Death of Co-Founder Janice S. McNair

The Texans took to social media to announce Mrs. McNair’s death. The news drew sentiments from her son and support from around the league.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce Houston Texans Co-Founder and Senior Chair Janice S. McNair passed away peacefully in Houston this afternoon with her family by her side,” the Texans posted on X on July 14. “Mrs. McNair was 89 years old.”

Cal McNair said his mother was “exceptional.”

He also said that his mom’s “beloved” Texans “matter more to her” than anything else, outside of her family.

“She exuded kindness, radiated joy, had an endless amount of hope and love, and lived an incredible life centered around faith, family, philanthropy and football,” McNair said in his statement, also released through the team. “It’s impossible to describe the profound gratitude that my sisters, Ruth and Melissa, and I feel for having her as our mom.”

McNair continued, saying, “I remain honored to lead this franchise and build on the foundation my parents set when they brought football back to Houston. Mom leaves an indelible mark on our family, our team and our community, and her giving spirit will always be embedded in the fabric of our organization. While I’m heartbroken, I take great comfort in knowing she is now reunited with my dad, her favorite teammate.”

Janice McNair’s Leaves Legacy of Philanthropy

Janice McNair stood as a strong supporter of giving back, earning her spot in the Texans’ Ring of Honor.

There are only four members. McNair joins her husband and franchise legends Andre Johnson–who walked Mrs. McNair out for the ceremony–and J.J. Watt. Her name hangs from the rafters of Reliant Stadium.

Her About page on the Texans’ website lays out how important her non-NFL efforts were to her.

“The Houston Texans Foundation was created in 2002 at the inception of the franchise. It was born out of Janice and Bob’s strong desire to do great things for Houston, especially Houston’s youth. Since the Texans Foundation’s inception in 2002, more than $51 million has been raised to inspire hope in H-Town. The Texans Foundation leverages the power of football to strengthen our community, support youth development and break down barriers to fundamental resources.

“Through The Robert and Janice McNair Foundation, Janice and Bob established McNair Scholars programs which recruit the best and brightest students and faculty to the University of South Carolina, Rice University, Baylor College of Medicine, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and Texas Children’s Hospital.”

They also contributed to Baylor College of Medicine in the form of a “transformational gift.” The couple established programs at various universities across the United States, too.

J.J. Watt Joins Outpouring of Support for Cal McNair, Texans

The Los Angeles Rams were among the first to send their condolences to the McNair family and the Texans organization in what quickly became an outpouring of support over the loss of such an influential figure.

“Rest in Peace Janice,” Watt posted on X. “All of us who were graced with your presence and kindness are better for it.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also released a statement remembering Mrs. McNair.

Again, it is a sad day for the Texans with Mrs. McNair’s death. But the outpouring of support for her, her family, and the Texans in the wake of the news adds perspective to the kind of impact she made during her life.