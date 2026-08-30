Former Texans Quarterback David Carr Warns Rival Super Bowl Contender

The first quarterback in Houston Texans franchise history, David Carr, had some strong thoughts about Matthew Stafford, and his team, the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are coming off a 12-win regular season, and Stafford is the reigning Most Valuable Player.

Nevertheless, Carr sees some a potential shortcoming that could do them in.

It is something the Texans can understand and why they have made drastic changes in each of the past two offseason: the offensive line.

Ex-Texans Star David Carr Warns Rams

More specifically, Carr–who played five seasons for the Texans–questioned what the Rams have behind starting offensive tackles Alaric Jackson and Warren McClendon.

Carr said “the surface looks great” for the Rams. He also believes that Rams head coach Sean McVay is good enough at scheming up the offense for them to be “fine” as long as “they can play the game on their terms.”

That is where things could get tricky, though, with Carr calling the Rams’ OT depth “terrifying.”

“When you look at the Rams, the depth at tackle concerns me. Because there’s some great pass rushers, just in the NFC,” Carr said on “NFL Gameday Kickoff” on August 29. “You gotta protect your quarterback–your aging veteran quarterback at that. So, that’s where I see it possibly being an issue.

“Hopefully, you can keep those games within a score, you can do things on your terms. But as soon as you have to go throw it around, that’s why I get concerned.”

Jackson is facing a potential suspension, which further complicaes matters for LA.

Notably, the Texans struggled to protect Carr as a rookie, and the No. 1 overall pick of the 2002 draft has now become a poster child of what not to do with a young quarterback making the transition from college to the NFL.

The Rams are not at risk of mishandling Stafford. However, he is 38 and dealt with a back injury that threatened to sideline to for the start of the 2025 campaign.

Texans, Rams Have Concern in Common

The Texans can relate to the Rams and Stafford’s situation, hoping the changes they made to their offensive line this offseason finally give Carr’s eventual successor, C.J. Stroud, regain the form of his rookie season. Then, Stroud was a Pro Bowler and the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Since, he has faced a narrative of regression. That is despite showing real signs of growth in his first season under offensive coordinator Nick Caley.

By all accounts, Stroud has made strides this offseason. However, uncertainty along the offensive line remains a threat to undermine all of his progress. The Texans also beefed up their running game with David Montgomery.

A more balanced attack will help Stroud and the offensive line.

Of course, the Texans have also navigated injury concerns at running back, too. That just goes to show that even the best-laid plans face potential pitfalls.

Coming off a 12-win season and their third consecutive trip to the AFC Divisional Playoffs, Stroud and the Texans are looking to get over the hump, and sound protection plan–like Carr is suggesting the Rams ensure they have–will go a long way towards getting them there.