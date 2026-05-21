Texans Part Ways With Homegrown Cornerback Behind Derek Stingley Jr.

The Houston Texans are one player lighter on their offseason program roster, which allows teams up to 90 players until the end of the preseason, as Ajani Carter is no longer with the organization.

Carter is a local product.

Unfortunately, he was barely able to establish himself with the Texans, let alone carve out a significant role, before having his tenure cut short.

Texans Move On From Former UDFA CB Ajani Carter

The Texans signed Carter in September 2025, after his release from the Kansas City Chiefs. He spent six seasons in college, on the field for four campaigns with the Utah State Aggies and another at the University of Houston before making the jump to the league.

Notably, Carter’s time with the Texans may not be completely done.

“#Texans waived injured former Houston and North Shore corner Ajani Carter,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on May 21. “Reverts to IR if unclaimed off waivers.”

Per National Football Post’s Jack Bechta back in 2013, “: When a team waives an injured player any other team may claim him. If a player clears waivers the player is immediately reverted to IR or the team will negotiate an injury settlement to allow the player to pursue other opportunities with another club.”

Moreover, that player (in this case, Carter) cannot re-sign with the team that waived him for three weeks, as Fox Sports’ Greg Auman noted in response to a fan’s question on the process in August 2025.

“When a player gets ‘waived-injured,’ it means they’re off the roster, but the team has to negotiate an injury settlement,” Auman told the fan in a post on X. “So if you have a hamstring that would have sidelined you four weeks, they might pay four game checks. You can’t re-sign with that team until 3 weeks after the settlement period ends, just to avoid teams using an injury to get around the waiver process.”

Carter appeared in two games for the Texans as a rookie, playing exclusively on special teams.

Texans Just Went Through Similar Process With Xavier Thomas

The Texans recently went through the same process that Carter is going through with defensive end Xavier Thomas.

Houston waived Thomas on May 13. Thomas reverted back to the Texans’ roster (technically, injured reserve) on May 14 after going unclaimed during the waiver period. There have been no further updates on his situation.

Players who receive this designation are typically expected to be out for the season.

That is not a guarantee, though. There is a chance that another team takes a flier on Carter. That includes one that is on the Texans’ 2026 regular-season schedule.

Texans’ CB Room Still Deep

Carter’s exit also provides a reminder that the Texans boast a deep cornerback room. It is led by Derek Stingley Jr., an All-Pro. It also includes ascending bookend Kamari Lassiter.

The group also includes 2025 fourth-round pick Jaylin Smith. Smith missed most of last season due to injuries. Carter’s release could be a sign that the Texans feel good about where Smith is as he looks to make a greater impact in Year 2.

The Texans also have several veteran options they can turn to.

Former Buffalo Bills corners Brandon Codrington and Ja’Marcus Ingram join Super Bowl champion Tremon Smith in that regard.