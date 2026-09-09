Texans Change Plans on Deal With 6-Foot-8, 380-Pound Super Bowl Champ

Nick Caserio and the Houston Texans provided a little more motivation for Super Bowl champion and veteran offensive tackle Trent Brown

“Trent Brown signed a revised contract with the Houston Texans,” Over The Cap’s Troy Chapman reported in a post on X on September 9. “No change to his cap charge or initial cash flow. The new contract added additional incentives on top of the original $1.5 million in playtime incentives.”

In a follow-up, Chapman posted, “To clarify, the additional incentives are $1 million on top of the original $1.5 million. No new money was added to the contract’s base value, and Brown did not receive a new signing bonus.”

Chapman provided a recent snapshot of the Texans’ cap outlook.

It is a different spot than the Texans entered the offseason with, a sentiment that also extends to Brown’s role with the team.

Trent Brown Helps Thwart Texans’ $20 Million Plan

Brown’s situation is noteworthy, signing with the Texans in 2025 amid his recovery from an injury, with the plan being for him to start when healthy. He did. However, Brown battled injuries that kept him out of the Texans’ AFC Divisonal Playoffs loss to the New England Patriots.

Still, Brown–a former seventh-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers who won a Super Bowl with the Patriots–re-signed with the Texans on another one-year pact before free agency in 2026.

They also signed Braden Smith to a two-year, $20 million pact in free agency.

However, the former Indianapolis Colts second-round pick and starter was injured during the offseason program and training camp. He ultimately has failed to overtake the 6-foot-8, 380-pound Brown for the Texans’ starting right tackle job.

Notably, Houston went 8-0 with Brown at RT last season. They went 7-0 during the 2025 regular season and then defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card.

Now, Brown just has to stay healthy for the Texans.