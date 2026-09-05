Texans GM Nick Caserio Draws Attention With Move on Local-Product QB

Sixth-year general manager Nick Caserio and the Houston Texans are working diligently, even during the team’s break. First, reports emerged that the Texans would be on hand for the Ohio State Buckeyes season-opener against Ball State.

It appears, though, that Caserio himself is taking a more grassroots approach.

“Texans GM Nick Caserio is at today’s Houston opener,” the Houston Chronicle’s Joseph Duarte first reported on X on September 5, which prompted a fan to drop photographic evidence.

The proximity–the University of Houston is less than 15 minutes away from the Texans’ headquarters at NRG Park–affords Caserio and Co. ample opportunities to see both Cougars prospects and those from visiting schools.

There are several that will be active in this contest, and on both sides.

Texans GM Nick Caserio on Hand for Amare Thomas, Conner Weigman & Cougars’ Opener

Two of the more intriguing Cougars prospects are, as it is for Ohio State, at quarterback and wide receiver, where Conner Wiegman and Amare Thomas are drawing attention, respectively ahead of the 2027 draft.

“Amare Thomas is a mid-level sleeper WR prospect with early-round upside and verifiable production,” Pro Football Network wrote in its profile on the playmaker.

“At around 5’11”, 204 pounds, Thomas is well-built with natural leverage and compact mass, and he’s an incredibly fluid and twitched-up mover, with the short-area energy and quickness to off-set as a separator and create as a ball carrier. Functionally, Thomas has inside-outside versatility and a promising route tree.”

Weigman is a polarizing but intriguing prospect at the QB spot.

Weigman was a five-star and the top-ranked quarterback in his class at Texas A&M before injuries and inconsistency derailed his time there,” NFL Draft Buzz’s Wyatt Brooks wrote in his profile on the QB. “He is a live-armed rhythm passer with a quick release and a flair for the clutch, with four game-winning drives on the season.

“The five-star tools and the late-season poise are the reasons to bet on him, even as the extensive medical history demands a long look.”

Texans QB Room in Context

The Texans are good at QB1 with C.J. Stroud through at least 202, barring a sudden change of heart. However, their backup situation is far less certain. Current QB2 Davis Mills is in a contract year.

Meanwhile, intended QB3 Graham Mertz is out for the season after tearing his ACL during a preseason game.

It was Mertz’s second torn ACL.

He will be in Year 3, without any regular-season experience come 2027, which is why Weigman could be interesting to the Texans. Not as a direct replacement for Stroud, but perhaps for Mills, and certainly someone they can look to develop.

Texans Doing Due Diligence

The Cougars have other pros to keep an eye on. NFL Mock Draft Database lists interior offensive lineman Shadre Hurst and Anthony Boswell, running back Makhi Hughes, and wide receiver Trent Walker as options, all with Day 3 projections.

There are fewer prospects on the Beavers’ side.

NFL Mock Draft Database projects offensive tackle Teko Shoats and quarterback Maalik Murphy could be taken at some point during the 2027 cycle, perhaps even by Caserio and the Texans.