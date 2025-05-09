Texans Expected to Draw More ‘Hate’ After Latest Historic Decision

Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio wants to maximize value in any deal, as is any executive. However, the Texans GM’s move with second-round draft pick Jayden Higgins could draw “hate,” per ESPN 97.5’s Jeremy Branham.

The Texans selected Higgins No. 34 overall, making him the fifth wide receiver off the board.

Standing at 6-foot-4, Higgins is expected to contend for playing time opposite Nico Collins at Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud’s disposal this season.

Caserio and the Texans also made Higgins the first second-round pick in NFL history to sign a fully guaranteed contract. He signed a four-year, $11.7 million deal, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on May 8.

“NFL teams are going to hate the Texans and Nick Caserio…again,” Branham posted on X.

I don't normally like posting reps where the WR blows past a defender this easily, but Jayden Higgins isn't supposed to be able to move like this at this size pic.twitter.com/jYsM44iIxH — Joe DeLeone (@joedeleone) January 29, 2025

The deal is fully guaranteed for “skill, injury and salary cap,” per KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson. First-round picks are usually the only ones to receive such deals.

“He’s one of the best I’ve been around, and that’s where you gotta have a little bit of confidence to you,” his former position coach and Iowa state passing game coordinator Noah Pauley told Wilson in comments published on May 8. “Jayden has this mindset where whether he’s playing the slot or playing outside that he’s gonna find a way to get open and go make the play and he consistently did that for us.”

Jayden Higgins’ Basketball Skill Set Projects as Asset for Texans

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler projected Higgins as a second-rounder before the draft. Brugler ranked Higgins as the sixth-best receiver and 45th overall prospect in the 2025 class.

“With the body control and grace of a former point guard, Higgins has the smooth athleticism that translates to his route running, and he is more than just a possession target — even if his tape doesn’t show a dangerous playmaker after the catch. He is a big, strong target who is natural at tracking and adjusting to the football, regardless of the placement or coverage (just three drops on 210 targets at Iowa State),” Brugler wrote in February.

“Higgins is an ascending height-weight-speed athlete with the physicality and catch radius to be a productive NFL starter as he continues developing his route/release precision. His game is similar to what Nico Collins put on tape at Michigan.”

Jayden Higgins 4.47 unofficial 40 pic.twitter.com/MvjGOaS33V — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 1, 2025

The Texans also drew praise for their decision to select Higgins, addressing a need.

ESPN’s Steve Muench noted the Texans lost Stefon Diggs to the New England Patriots in free agency, and Tank Dell (current) and Nico Collins’ (past) injury histories.

“Wide receiver was one of the Texans’ biggest needs. Higgins is an excellent fit opposite Collins, with newly acquired Christian Kirk working out of the slot,” Muench wrote after the pick. “Higgins should also help quarterback C.J. Stroud regain the form he showed as a rookie. The Texans could have addressed the offensive line, but the value at receiver is better here.”

NFL.com’s Eric Edholm also touted the fit, comparing Higgins to Collins.

“The Texans need more after Nico Collins at receiver, and they get a very similarly profiled prospect in Higgins,” Edholm wrote post-draft. “Like Collins, the physically blessed Higgins could be a later bloomer who really thrives a few years into his career.

Jayden Higgins Rapidly Accumulating Notable Career Notes

Higgins is already in the NFL history books. Moreover, the first time happened during the draft after he was already off the board.

With the No. 79 pick (third round) of the draft, the Texans selected Higgins’ Iowa State teammate, Jaylin Noel. The decision made them the first pair of wideouts from the same school drafted to the same team since the St. Louis Rams in 2013.

Jaylin Noel had a monster combine, including a 4.39 40, 23 reps on bench, and a 41.5” vertical 👀 But how’s the tape? Well… ➖ lightning play speed

➖ legit RAC ability

➖ slippery at the top of routes

➖ some alignment versatility

➖ short area burst Easily a top 50 player. pic.twitter.com/wuc88Vg8G5 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) March 12, 2025

Then, Rams drafted Stedman Bailey and Tavon Austin.

Austin was the No. 8 overall pick of the draft. He had a nine-year career in the NFL, five seasons of which he spent with the Rams. Bailey, taken 92nd overall, lasted three seasons.