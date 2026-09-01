Texans Put C.J. Stroud on Notice as ‘Deadline’ Approaches

The Houston Texans are up against the clock when it comes to C.J. Stroud and, more specifically, his long-term future. There is mutual interest in getting a deal done, but little common ground regarding terms.

ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime framed Caserio’s comments as a “clear … deadline.”

Despite that, Texans general manager Nick Caserio seemed to suggest it was a matter of when–not if Houston will extend Stroud.

“We’ve had productive discussions,” Caserio told reporters on September 1, reiterating his stance from training camp. “I would say, the reality is we’ll either get it figured out before the season starts, and if we don’ get it figured out before the season starts, then it was something we address in the offseason. So, whenever it happens, it happens.”

Play

Stroud is under contract with the Texans through the 2027 season thanks to his fifth-year option on his rookie contract. But there have been few whispers about anything getting done beyond that other than the two sides were not close.

Texans Planning for C.J. Stroud Extension After Polarizing Season

Getty C.J. Stroud remains the Texans’ long-term plan at QB.

Stroud is coming off a polarizing season, playing well and even setting some career-best marks before undoing any goodwill with a debilitating, turnover-filled performance in the playoffs.

Adding to the angst around the QB is the fact that their season ended in the same place it did the previous two seasons, in the Divisional Round.

Stroud also missed three games due to a concussion-the second multi-game concussion-related absence of his career–last season. Current backup and former starter Davis Mills led the Texans to a 3-0 mark in Stroud’s stead.

What has been less publicized is the fact that Stroud returned and also went undefeated the rest of the after returning.

His passing yards per game, yards per attempt, and sack rate all improved following his comeback from the second concussion. Moreover, in addition to a rushing attack that was lacking all season, Stroud was without his WR1 Nico Collins and TE1 Dalton Schultz, as well as right tackle Trent Brown in the loss to the New England Patriots in the Divisional Playoffs.

Texans Banking on Revamped Unit

Getty The Texans need their revamped offensive line to hold up.

Stroud’s most persistent struggle is with pressure, which can apply to most QBs, not just the Texans’ passer. Still, Caserio believes the Texans have the right group in front of Stroud along the offensive line after reworking the group for the second consecutive offseason.

“We feel like we got the best five to put on the field. So, that’s why the group that’s out there is probably going to be out there,” Caserio said.

“We have 10 on the roster now with Braden [Smith] and Sam [Hagen] going on IR, and that includes Nate [Thomas], the trade that we made. So, we got 10 guys. Honestly, like any other one of those 10 could probably play, and be productive? and be competitive for our team. So, we’ll probably go with the five that we have, that have been out there the last, I don’t know, we’ll call a couple weeks. Feel like that’s a good group and then we got really good depth behind them.”

Stroud and the Texans will get their first test that matters in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.