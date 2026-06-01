Texans Cut Ties With Former Patriots Starter in Roster Update

The Houston Texans have worked diligently to course-correct at what has been a problematic position group on an otherwise stellar roster over the past two seasons, leading to a critical decision on Sidy Sow.

The news comes as one potential option for the Texans at another position went off the market, signing with another team in free agency.

Even at this stage of the offseason, changes have significant impacts.

Texans Move On From Sidy Sow

Sow was heading into his second season with the Texans. He entered the league as a fourth-round pick, taken 117th overall in by the New England Patriots in the 2023 draft. Sow started 13 of 15 games played as a rookie in New England.

He did not come close to that in Year 2 or with the Texans last season.

“#Texans waived former #Patriots starting guard Sidy Sow. Sow started one game last season and was quickly replaced in the lineup,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on June 1.

“#Texans upgraded depth across interior line meant they didn’t need Sidy Sow. That includes Wyatt Teller, Keylan Rutledge, Ed Ingram, Jake Andrews, Evan Brown, Febechi Nwaiwu, Jarrett Patterson.”

The Texans traded up during the draft to select Rutledge 26th overall.

Houston spent a combined $56 millon re-signing Ingram before the offseason and signing Brown and Teller in free agency.

Brown could compete to replace Andrews as the starting center, but can also play guard for the Texans. Nwaiwu figures to back up Ingram and Teller, both of whom have battled injuries in their respective careers.

That leaves little reps, let alone opportunities for fringe players like Sow.

This gives the veteran an opportunity to find another team before the next round of organized team activities and, eventually, minicamps and training camp.

Braxton Berrios Joins NFC East After Short-Lived Texans Tenure

Sow is not the only one-year Texans player making news on Monday, with wide receiver Braxton Berrios signing with the New York Giants in free agency.

He joins fellow veterans Odell Beckham Jr. and JuJu Smith-Schuster in need-based additions for the Giants, who injury concerns at the position with star Malik Nabers and special teams standout Gunner Olszewski.

Berrios, who turns 31 in October, had six receptions for 37 yards with the Texans in 2025.

Signed as much for his ability on special teams and, specifically, as a returner, he handled six (three punt returns and three kick returns) all season.

The Texans doubled up at wide receiver in the 2025 draft, selecting Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. That effectively stamped that Berrios and fellow 2025 offseason pickup Christian Kirk would not remain in Houston beyond their one-year deals.

Kirk signed with the San Francisco 49ers in free agency earlier this offseason.

The Texans’ roster moves will be noteworthy, as a group coming off a 12-win season is sure to face some difficult decisions along the way.

The NFL notably moved the deadline to get into compliance for the regular season up. Teams must get down to 53 players by August 30, two says sooner than previously expected, giving the Texans less time to evaluate their group.