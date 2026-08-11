Texans Get Strong Message About Deal for $20 Million Trench Presence

General manager Nick Caserio and the Houston Texans targeted Braden Smith in free agency this offseason, securing the former Indianapolis Colts draft pick and starters, and one Super Bowl champion and former NFL scout is all for it.

However, even the best-laid plans hit snags.

That is the reality of the situation for Smith, who finds himself in a position battle that seemed unlikely upon his signing.

Texans Get Strong Words Over Braden Smith

Smith signed a two-year, $20 million contract with the Texans in free agency, and former NFL player, Super Bowl champion, and ex-scout Bucky Brooks believes the decision was among the “best bets” of the offseason.

There is a noteworthy caveat, though. One the Texans are already navigating.

“After watching C.J. Stroud struggle behind a makeshift offensive line that could not keep defenders out of the backfield, the Texans invested heavily in the trenches with free-agent signees and draft picks coming on board throughout the offseason. Smith’s signing did not garner major headlines, but the former division rival will provide much-needed protection on Stroud’s frontside, while blowing holes open for David Montgomery and Co. at the line of scrimmage,” Brooks wrote on August 11.

“If the veteran can avoid the injury bug that sidetracked him in 2023 and 2024, Smith’s arrival on a bargain-basement deal could help stabilize an offense that for the past two years has kept the Texans, with their star-studded defense, from being serious Super Bowl contenders.”

Smith has missed two or more games in five of the past six seasons and in six of his eight campaigns as a pro.

He also battled injuries this offseason, allowing Trent Brown to reestablish himself.

Trent Brown Pushing Braden Smith

Brown started seven games during the regular season for the Texans and one of their postseason matchups. However, his season was limited due to injuries, both delaying his start and ending his campaign early.

The Texans are taking a risk banking on either veteran, but Brown is notably on a far more economical one-year, $5.5 million deal.

Smith failing to secure a starting spot would frame his signing in a far different light.

The Texans listed Brown and Smith as “or” (essentially co-starters) at right tackle on their preliminary unofficial depth chart of the preseason. That alone speaks volumes about where the situation stands for the Texans with Brown and Smith.

Texans’ OL Stock ‘Falling’

The Texans’ issues along their rebuilt offensive line could go beyond simply identifying Brown or Smith as the superior option at RT. The Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander believes the offensive line’s stock is “falling.”

“Houston’s offensive line gave up three sacks in Monday’s practice. And in Saturday’s practice, which was basically a scrimmage, it allowed multiple tackles for loss,” Alexander wrote on August 11. “Stroud just hasn’t had enough time in the pocket in recent days. The issues have mainly been coming from the outside. Anderson and Hunter have often gotten the best of their offensive counterparts.

“How good this offensive line will be is the key to the offense being good. Right now, it’s not looking great.”

To be fair, though, Alexander said the Texans’ defensive line’s stock is “rising.”

This could simply be a case of the Texans’ strength along the D-line putting their offensive counterparts through a more rigorous test than they will face against any opponent. The Texans ranked first overall and second in scoring defensively last season.