Former Chargers First-Round Pick Breaks Silence After Texans Deal

New Houston Texans linebacker Kenneth Murray is happy to be with his home-town team.

“It’s pretty cool,” Murray told KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson in an interview published on YouTube on September 17. “Grew up here, so happy for the opportunity.”

Murray entered the NFL as a first-round pick, taken 23rd overall by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2020 draft out of the University of Oklahoma, and spent 2025 with the Dallas Cowboys. But he was born in Houston and played his high school ball at Elkins in Missouri City.

Now, he gets a full-circle opportunity.

“I just want to keep taking it one day at a time,” Murray said. “Continue to just keep working on my game, and just go out there and play my game. That’s really what I’m focused on.”

Texans’ Kenneth Murray Gets Honest

Murray added that he brings “physicality, speed, playmaking ability,” to the table for the Texans, all of which they need amid several injuries at their linebacker position heading into Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

He also spoke candidly about criticism on social media about his game.

The Cowboys struggled defensively last season, leading to blame being placed on the players, like Murray, who had 81 total tackles and appeared in 17 games with 16 starts.

For his career, Murray–who spent the 2024 season with the Tennessee Titans–has 497 combined stops, 9.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 recovery in 90 games, 83 of which he started.

“I rarely will see some people on the internet, and it’s a mean place. But people just never seem to like show you a good place,” Murray told Wilson, who also noted his tackles and sacks. “I really don’t pick too much stuff online. So, at the end of the day, I come in here to play football. I’ve been fortunate enough to do that for a while in this league. And so, I’m going to continue to do that.”

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The Texans are without starters Henry To’oTo’o and E.J. Speed alongside Azeez Al-Shaair, leaving an inexperienced group to pick up the slack.

Murray could find himself on the 53-man roster in short order if he can prove himself.