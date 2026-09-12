Texans Make Critical Final C.J. Stroud Decision Before Bills Game

The Houston Texans and C.J. Stroud are calling off their contract negotiations.

“The Houston Texans and quarterback C.J. Stroud made a run at completing a contract extension before the regular season begins,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on September 12, “but both sides agreed they now prefer to wait until after this season to work out a long-term deal, per @RapSheet and me.”

C.J. Stroud, Texans Call Off Contract Talks For 2026 Season: Report

Stroud is signed through the 2027 season thanks to his fifth-year option, but his future beyond that has been subject to speculation. This deal does not bring a resolution to some of the uncertainty around Stroud’s future with the Texans.

It does make it clear, however, that the two sides remain committed to finding common ground on a long-term deal.

Now, though, Stroud and the Texans will focus on the 2026 season.

“Curious what the numbers were on each side and how close they actually got,” Houston Stressans (Garret Williams) posted on X in reaction to the news. “Not necessarily a bad thing for either side. I’m glad it seems like the entire process has been handled amicably with both sides clearly interested in getting something done long term.

“There were pros and cons for both sides on either outcome. Now we see how the season plays out.”

Stroud has drawn strong praise all offseason for the work that he has put in. He is also poised to take what has been reported as an offer in the $50 million to $55 million range and push it closer to the $70 million figure that has also floated around this offseason.

However, the decision also just turned the pressure up on Stroud.

He performed poorly amid adverse conditions in the 2025 players. Fittingly, he has used that as part of his motivation for this coming season. Time will tell who this decision will benefit more.