C.J. Stroud’s Injury Has Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Seeing a Red Flag

The Houston Texans continue to preach that C.J. Stroud is still doing well despite not throwing the football during their recent voluntary OTAs. In a related press conference, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans repeated “general soreness and we’re just taking extra precaution with him” like a broken record.

However, former NFL offensive guard Damien Woody suspects something is wrong with the image the Texans are projecting regarding Stroud’s situation.

The two-time Super Bowl champion said during the June 9 episode of ESPN NFL Live, “When did the Houston Texans last play a game? Back in January, right? They haven’t played a game since January, and your quarterback’s not throwing? In the offseason, no contact? To me, that’s red flags everywhere. That’s the team’s job: to downplay these types of things. But when your quarterback is not throwing the ball in offseason workouts, I’m sorry, that throws some red flags for me.”

"This situation in Houston offensively worries me."@damienwoody explains why he sees red flags with CJ Stroud not throwing during OTAs 🚩 pic.twitter.com/hoY6zBgXpp — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 9, 2025

The 2024 Texans ended their season with a 23-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round. This defeat worsens the Texans’ Divisional Round record to 0-6 and extends the Chiefs’ advantage in their all-time series to 11-5.

Meanwhile, former ESPN SportsCenter host and Alternate Routes Podcast host Trey Wingo seconded Woody’s observations by saying, “Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is not throwing at OTAs because of shoulder soreness and the team says they’re not concerned. It’s just general soreness. And they think everything should be fine. Don’t believe that. There’s a concern.”

“Last Chance U” Star Dispels Woody’s and Wingo’s Concerns

While Woody and Wingo are sounding the alarm bells about Stroud’s condition, legendary junior college coach Jason Brown sees the contrary. Responding to Wingo’s video post on X/Twitter, Brown gave a different perspective on why C.J. Stroud isn’t throwing the ball at OTAs.

“C.J. Stroud, from the end of January when the season ended after they won and they beat the Chargers, and they go and lose the second-round game, he acts out like they don’t work out ever again until OTAs is six months later. No homie, quarterbacks get better every day. He’s been working on footwork, weight room, arm strength. He’s been working on everything.”

Brown added that since there is no threat to Stroud’s position in the depth chart, he’s in OTAs absorbing more knowledge, especially the offense of new coordinator Nick Caley.

“When you’ve got a new OC, and the new OC knows what he’s inherited, which is C.J. Stroud, big time arm, probably one of the more accurate guys in the league. One of the prettiest ball throwers in the league, you’re more mental at this point instead of physical. I don’t need to see you throw a hitch ball 30 times in 7-on-7. I need to see if you’re grasping the new offense.”

Playing under a new system might help Stroud bounce back from a season where he had fewer passing yards and touchdowns compared to his rookie campaign.

C.J. Stroud Silences the Concerns Once and For All

In a viral video posted on the Texans’ official X account, Stroud finally threw the ball during the offseason, and Jayden Higgins finished the play with an amazing one-handed grab. That 14-second clip should silence the doubters like Woody and Wingo.

C.J. Stroud shared with the media that he’s doing fine. As for the soreness, the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year attributed it to getting his body right by losing some body fat to get faster and stronger.

C.J. Stroud making sure everyone knows he’s fine. “I was already throwing before y’all (media) got here. I’m fine. I’m really ok.” #MiniCamp #Texans pic.twitter.com/XdmuKssEep — Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) June 10, 2025

Stroud’s recent activity should have Texans fans feeling better as well.