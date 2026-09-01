Texans Sign Former Buccaneers Pass Rusher, Rookie Amid Jadeveon Clowney News

Amid news on Jadeveon Clowney, the Houston Texans have a new pass rusher in Chris Braswell and a new rookie pivot in Ka’ena De Cambra.

In addition to the official news of their re-signing Brevin Jordan and Dominique Robinson, as well as the additions of Zaire Mitchell-Paden, the Texans announced via their official website that they “signed the following players to the practice squad,” naming Braswell and De Cambra.

The Texans also placed offensive tackles Braden Smith and Sam Hagen on injured reserve.

Texans Add Ex-Buccaners EDGE Chris Braswell, Rookie Ka’ena De Cambra.

Braswell was a second-round pick, taken 57th overall in the 2024 draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaeers. He has 2.5 sacks and 48 combined tackles in 34 appearances, all off the bench, across his two NFL seasons.

The Texans lost multiple pass rushers this offseason, including Ali Gaye and Dylan Horton for the entire season.

Their group is still deep.

Braswell joins Robinson in a room led by Pro Bowlers Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, that also includes former the No. 1 overall pick, Clowney. Braswell’s former Buccaneeer’s teammate, Logan Hall, is also part of that group.

Undrafted rookie Sabastian Harsh is the only other EDGE on the Texans’ 53-man roster as of September 1.

De Cambra could help replace one of Jarrett Kingston or Jarrett Patterson.

The Texans traded Patterson to the San Francisco 49ers, while the Miami Dolphins claimed Kingston off waivers from Houston. That has left 2025 starter and 2026 back Jake Andrews as the only backup pivot, with Keylan Rutledge and Evan Brown both expected to start.

Texans Get Good News on Jadeveon Clowney

De Cambra will help, but the Texans’ addition of Braswell comes on the heels of an encouraging update on Clowney.

“#Texans three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is doing well after sustaining minor soft-tissue hip injury during #Raiders preseason game and is expected to be ready for #Bills game, per a league source,” KPRC’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on September 1. “Has also dealt with mild ankle issue, not serious.”

Clowney has battled injuries in the past, so the update is encouraging for the Texans.