Former Texans Cornerback Skips Town to Join 49ers in Shuffle

The Houston Texans did not turn to Brandon Codrington during his short tenure with the franchise, and now he is off to what he likely suspects are greener pastures with a rival playoff–and even Super Bowl–contender in the NFC.

“#49ers signing former #Texans #Bills all-rookie returner, corner Brandon Codrington to practice squad, per a league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 31.

Codrington, who turns 26 in November, signed with the Texans in February.

That was after the Bills released the former New York Jets undrafted free agent (2024) find in January. Codrington has appeared in 21 games, all off the bench. His nine career tackles underscore what his role has been on the field.

Brandon Codrington Carving Out Niche on Special Team

Codrington was in a deep cornerback room with the Texans, making them an unlikely jumping off spot for his defensive career. However, that they did not find a use for him on special teams speaks to their roster depth.

Codrington appeared in 17 games as a rookie in 2024. He appeared in just four the following seasons.

However, Codrington’s work on special teams remained the vast majority of his snaps.

Per Pro Football Reference, Codrington has logged 244 career snaps during regular-season contests. Of those, 165 have come as a member of special teams units, leaving just 79 reps on the defensive side.

The Texans have five corners on their initial 53-man roster, including undrafted rookie free agent and offseason standout Collin Wright.

They have two more on their practice squad.

The Texans simply did not have enough room for Codrington anymore, as fell victim to a common theme around the league: the numbers game. Rather than wait for the Texans to potentially circle back to him, Codrington is taking his talents to the Bay Area and the NFC.

Texans Lose OL Jarrett Kingston to Dolphins

Codrington was not the only loss the Texans endured on a day when they largely avoided losing anyone, let alone someone they truly wanted to retain. In addition, former backup offensive lineman is reuniting with former OC Bobby Slowik on the Miami Dolphins.

“No claims for the Texans,” The Sporting News’ Dylan Delgatto reported on X on August 31. “However, Jarrett Kingston was claimed by another team.”

Kingston, a former sixth-round pick by the 49ers in 2024 appeared in nine games for Houston.

All of those contests were off the bench. More importantly, though, that includes seven games during his rookie season in 2024, when Slowik was still the Texans’ offensive coordinator (now Nick Caley).