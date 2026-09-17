Nico Collins Claps Back at Houston Texans Fan After Bad News

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins is on injury watch heading into Week 2 after incurring a hamstring issue during practice on Wednesday. In light of the news, a fan decided to air their grievances on social media.

“Every year with this f*** n**** smh,” the fan posted on X on September 16, quoting an aggregated report from KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson, which noted Collins is getting further testing.

In response, Collins posted, “Watch ya mouth my n**** hell u talm bout.”

“This yo problem now,” the fan said back to Collins, adding, “You worrying bout da wrong shit Dominique [Collins’ full legal first name],” with fans in the aggregated report and the commenter’s post sitting on both sides of the argument.

Collins has never played a full regular-season slate of games since entering the NFL as a third-round pick (89th overall) of the 2021 draft.

He has so far topped out at 15 appearances, hitting that mark twice, including in 2025.

Collins’ absences last season were concussion-related. He suffered two during the campaign: one in the regular season and another in the playoffs that kept him out of the Divisional Round loss to the New England Patriots.

Nico Collins’ Injury Bug a Concern for Texans

“Nico Collins missed 0 games last year due to any tissue or leg issues which was a first for him,” Sleeper’s Jacob Barzilla said in a since-deleted post on X on September 16 in reaction to the unfortunate update.

“Would be a shame to miss your best offensive player for a stretch after such an encouraging week 1 performance.”

Barzilla’s post elicited an in-kind response before he deleted it.

“Was thinking about that this offseason,” Houston Stressans (Garret Williams) posted on X, quoting Barzilla’s post. “He did improve on the healthy front relative to soft tissue. Was the concussions that got him. Hope he’s good [hands together/praying and crying face emoji].”

Collins, 27, is coming off three straight 1,000-yard seasons. He is signed through the 2027 season on a two-year, $60 million deal.

Teammates voted Collins a captain in 2025.