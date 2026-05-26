Texans Reach New Contract Agreement With 4,300-Yard Pro Bowler: Report

The Houston Texans have reached an agreement with two-time Pro Bowler and veteran wide receiver Nico Collins on a new contract.

Collins is coming off his third consecutive season with over 1,000 receiving yards. He has been quarterback C.J. Stroud’s top target during their tenure together, and his outlook remains the same heading into the 2026 season.

This news further cements the Texans’ plans for Collins.

Texans’ Nico Collins Gets Raise in Revised Contract

“Pro-Bowl WR Nico Collins and the Texans reached agreement today on an adjusted contract that guarantees his salary the next two seasons,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported in a post on X on May 26, noting the revision “also includes a $9 million cash increase this year and an $8 million cash increase next year, per his agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus.”

The Texans selected Collins 89th overall in the 2021 draft.

He had 71 receptions for 1,117 yards and 6 touchdowns for the Texans during the 2025 regular season, and posted a 3-21-0 line in his lone postseason appearance.

The big-bodied playmaker has a 289-4,347-24 line for his career (26-388-2 in the playoffs). He is signed through the 2027 season on a three-year, $72.7 million contract. He was set to have $20 million guaranteed in 2026, but nothing in 2027.

Collins’ previous cap hits were $27.5 million and $28.6 million.

There was also a $4.9 million cap hit for the 2028 season. That was due to one of two void years on the back end of his deal.

“This will put Nico Collins base salary in 2026 and 2027 to $29 million and $29.2 million, respectively,” The Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander reported in a post on X following the news of the deal.