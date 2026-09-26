Houston Texans Insider Raises Red Flag About Nico Collins

The Houston Texans may have a problem of their own creation on their hands with Nico Collins.

“Nico was training independently with a very, very good independent trainer. Don’t want to blow up the spot or anything like that, but you guys have seen him on the internet before. The team didn’t really love that. They wanted him to be under their thumb. I think he was doing better with his leg when he was training on his own, when he got additional treatment. I think he’d figured it out,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on a live stream on September 25.

“Now, he’s hurt again. He’ll be back, though. He’s missed one game so far this year. Now, he’ll miss two. Hopefully, he doesn’t miss three.

Collins, 27, has battled hamstring issues in the past, missing five games in 2024 due to an ailment with the same muscle group. That time, it was diagnosed as a Grade 2 strain, while this one is a Grade 1, per Draft Sharks.

Collins is the Texans’ undisputed top wide receiver.

His role was further cemented when second-year second-round pick Jayden Higgins suffered a torn ACL that will sideline him for the rest of the season.

Nico Collins Expected to Remain With Texans

Collins is signed through the 2027 season on a two-year, $60 million contract. But teams move on from players who are on expiring contracts regularly. However, despite the potential difference of opinions regarding training, Wilson expects Collins will remain with the Texans.

It would not make sense for the team to move on without a proper replacement in place.

The Texans traded for Kayshon Boutte, hoping to replace Higgins. They also have recent draft picks Jaylin Noel and Xavier Hutchinson healthy, and another in Tank Dell on the mend.

Moreover, the Texans have former undrafted free agent Jared Wayne on their 53-man roster and rookie sixth-round draft pick Lewis Bond is on the practice squad. None of them are 1-for-1 replacements for Collins, a two-time Pro Bowler.

Texans Insider Gets Real About WR Room

Fielding a question from a fan about getting Boutte more involved in the offense, irrespective of Collins’ status, Wilson said, “That’s what he thinks is going to happen.”

“That’s what he told me about,” Wilson said in his video. “That’s what he’s got his fingers crossed for. He wants the football. That guy is a real player. Get that man the football, he will catch it. He will make a play. I have faith in him. Need to involve him more Get that man, the football. That’s what it takes.”

Asked about the Texans’ plan beyond Collins, Wilson cited how Plan A has fallen apart for now.

“They would have had Jayden Higgins, but he was hurt in a meaningless joint practice,” Wilson said in response.

“Maybe they shouldn’t have those joint practices. How about that? I think training camp should be easier. How about that? I think they should be in the bubble more. I think they should be more conditioning and weightlifting instead of practicing.”

Wilson made it clear that that was his opinion.

He also noted that the Texans have lost some key players to major injuries already, making Collins’ situation one of their more promising.