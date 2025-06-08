Nico Collins Sends 1-Word Message to Former Teammate After Announcement

The Houston Texans rostered wide receiver Chris Conley for one full season, in 2021, before he was cut in 2022. A third-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015, Conley also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, and Tennessee Titans.

After 10 years in the NFL, Conley announced his retirement ahead of the 2025 season.

Current Texans wideout Nico Collins, a Pro Bowler in 2024, was one of many former teammates to react to Conley’s announcement, calling the decision “legendary.”

“When i was a kid i wrote down a set of goals. On that list was ‘Play 10 years in the NFL’. Now that this goal has been accomplished it’s time to set sights on something new,” Conley posted on Instagram on June 7. “The past 10 years have been a dream. Getting the opportunity to play in the league was an honor and whether it was catching touchdowns or blocking for them i truly gave it my all.

“See you in the next dream.”

The two receivers were teammates for Collins’ first two seasons in the NFL. Collins and Conley’s former teammate, linebacker Christian Kirksey, also checked in to express his thoughts. Kirksey was also on those 2021 and 2022 teams.

“Congrats bro!” Kirksey posted in the comment section of Conley’s post. “Blessings on your next chapter!”

Nico Collins Looked Up to Chris Conley

Collins previously cited Conley’s influence on him as a young player, relating it to his role with rookie teammates Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel.

“I remember coming in rookie year looking up to Brandin Cooks, Chris Conley – them guys, man,” Collins told reporters in May. “It’s only right for me to lead by example the best way I can. I know they going to push me, I’m going to push them. That’s the only way we can get better, that’s the only way we going to shine on Sundays.”

Davis Mills throws a DOT for 6️⃣. #WeAreTexans 📺: #LACvsHOU on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/q9zqGlhPji — NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2021

More than just stepping away from football, Conley plans on venturing into another form of entertainment.

“Veteran NFL WR Chris Conley, who most recently played for the #49ers, has decided to retire after 10 seasons to follow his dream, his agent Jonathan Perzley of @SPORTSTARSNYC said,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X on June 7. “Conley is heading to film school back at UGA to pursue dreams of being a film maker. So cool.”

Chris Conley Caught Quick TD to Begin Texans Tenure

Conley was on the receiving end of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ first touchdown at Arrowhead Stadium. He also began his Texans tenure with a bang, catching a 37-yarder from current Houston QB and fellow Georgia native Davis Mills.

The score capped a two-play, 44-yard drive that took 42 seconds and came on a flea-flicker against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

The Texans lost that game 25-22.

Conley finished the season as the Texans’ third-leading receiver with 22 receptions for 323 yards and 2 touchdowns. He appeared in two games and did not catch a pass with the Texans in 202. Conley has a 226-2,998-15 line for his career

Nico Collins Sends 1-Word Message to Former Teammate After Career-Altering Move