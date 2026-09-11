Texans Add Ex-Panther ‘Big Baby’ After Bad News on 6-Foot-3, 326-Pound Rookie

The Houston Texans have been forced into an unfortunate decision on rookie second-round draft pick and defensive tackle Kayden McDonald. To overcome the setback, the Texans are also bringing in Jaden Crumedy.

“The #Texans placed rookie DT Kayden McDonald on IR, per the team,” the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander reported on X on September 11.

“They’ve signed DT Jaden Crumedy.”

McDonald began the week of practice ahead of the Texans’ regular-season and home opener as a limited participant. He was downgraded as the week progressed, though, culminating in this decision by the Texans.

McDonald must now miss at least the first four games of the regular-season campaign, making Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans the earliest that he could return.

That is, if the Texans ultimately designate him as one of their returning players.

NFL teams are allowed to activate up to eight players from IR during a single season. The Texans already have plans for two of those, with wide receiver Tank Dell and cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram both on the list.

McDondald is on standard IR for now, but time will tell if the Texans change that.

Jaden Crumedy Brings Experience to Backup Role for Texans

Crumedy is a different kind of player than the 6-foot-3, 326-pound McDonald, listed at 6-foot-4 and just over 300 pounds. The Carolina Panthers selected Crumedy with the 200th overall pick in the 2024 draft.

Nicknamed “Big Baby,” Crumedy has spent his entire career with the Panthers, but had a stint with the Green Bay Packers this offseason.

Crumedy, 26, has 15 total tackles and 0.5 sacks in eight regular-season games in his career.

“Four-year starter with adequate size and impressive power at the point of attack. Crumedy plays with top-notch pad level off the snap and through the rep. He’s not quick enough to consistently play into gaps but does feature quality knock-back pop and can handle himself against double-teams,” NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote before the 2024 draft.

“Slightly below-average as a pass rusher but above-average as a run defender and should continue to improve with better technique. Crumedy has the potential to become a rotational lineman in odd or even fronts.”