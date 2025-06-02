Super Bowl Champion’s Decision Bodes Well for Texans’ Youngster

Veteran cornerback and Super Bowl champion Roland Darby has informed the Houston Texans that he is retiring instead of playing an 11th season in the NFL, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter on June 2, and the decision bodes well for 2025 third-round pick Jaylin Smith.

Darby, 31, signed with the Texans on a one-year, $2 million contract

After going through OTAs with what was to be his seventh NFL team, Darby steps away. An anonymous source told KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson the move was “totally unexpected.”

CB Ronald Darby is officially retiring after ten seasons. Will always be remembered for his block on Patrick Robinson’s pick-six. pic.twitter.com/7AjtMmsPSR — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) June 2, 2025

Darby won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017. He has also suited up for the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Washington Commanders.

“The news is a surprise to many in the organization,” The Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander wrote on June 2. “The Texans had hoped Darby, with his wealth of experience, could serve as their No. 3 cornerback and the primary backup behind starters Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter. It was something Houston was missing in 2024.

“The Texans added several cornerbacks to their roster this offseason, including third-round rookie Jaylin Smith, who could see more snaps in practice as a result.”

Texans CB Ronald Darby’s Retirement Good News for Jaylin Smith

Pre-draft profiles on Smith highlighted the rookie’s versatility, as he moved from the slot to the perimeter, though ESPN’s Steve Muench believes his best position is on the inside. Muche said Smith “improved his ability to mirror receivers” in press coverage and his straight-line speed.

“He falls off some tackles, but he is a tough and physical run defender,” Muench wrote before the draft. “Reads receivers in off-coverage, and he does a good job of limiting production after the catch. He intercepted just three passes in 41 career games, but he made an impressive one-handed interception in the Maryland game last season. He should push for early playing time on special teams.”

Muench’s colleague, Matt Miller, called Smith “one of the biggest risers” from before the 2024 process thanks to a strong showing at the Senior Bowl.

Newest Texan Jaylin Smith feels pretty Swarmy. pic.twitter.com/skcxlRbJAU — Jeremy Branham (@JeremyBranham) April 26, 2025

Miller does peg Smith as a bit of a project, but noted the Texans’ depth at corner as a plus.

“Cornerback wasn’t high on the Texans’ list of needs with Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter around,” Miller wrote after Houston selected Smith. “He could represent a value on the inside with his short-area quickness and long speed.”

Jaylin Smith Faces Stiff Competition

Smith could have to beat out several of his Texans teammates for reps. The Texans added veterans Darby, D’Angelo Ross, and Tremon Smith in free agency.

But with Darby joining Gregory Junior, who signed with the Green Bay Packers after the Texans waived him to sign defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi, in leaving the team, and Smith a special teamer, Houston is indeed light on veterans.

Special Work Ethic & Relentless Mindset: Kamari Lassiter, Calen Bullock & Jaylin Smith got extra work in with @jacorynichols after OTAs today… Two a days… in MAY 😤 pic.twitter.com/oTHYhP0ke2 — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) May 31, 2025

Ross, 28, is entering his third season with the Texans.

He has played in 23 games with two starts for them. Ross finished third among the team’s CBs in snaps, per Pro Football Focus, and figures to be Smith’s greatest competition.

Losing Darby was a plot twist for head coach DeMeco Ryans and the Texans. But their previous hits have afforded them with stability in most spots, softening the loss of the veteran. And Smith’s pre-draft rise could continue during the offseason program because of it.