Texans Take Action on 5-Foot-10 Former Cardinals Cornerback

The Houston Texans are interested in Jaden Davis, a cornerback who could help give them depth in a critical capacity.

“Former #Cardinals corner Jaden Davis, recently medically cleared, worked out for #Texans today, per a league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported in a post on X on September 5, quoting his initial injury update on the young defensive back.

The initial update was a video of Davis working out.

The Cardinals selected Davis in the sixth round with the 226th overall pick of the 2024 draft.

Texans Move on Ex-Cardinals CB Jaden Davis

Davis could fill a depth role for the Texans. They have had some injuries at cornerback this season and experienced a similar rash of ailments in 2025.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler listed Davis among the “best of the rest” in his 2024 draft guide.

“Nickel cornerback with above-average foot quickness and short-area twitch but lacking the ball production expected from a player with those traits,” NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote before the 2024 draft. “Davis will need to continue to refine his anticipation to improve his ability to challenge the catch point and create value as an NFL prospect.”

The Texans notably start Jalen Pitre, a safety by trade, at nickelback. They also selected Jaylin Smith in the third round of the 2025 draft. However, Smith missed most of his rookie season.

This story will be updated.