New Tank Dell Details Emerge Before Houston Texans Home Opener

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell got an interesting update.

The Texans agreed to a revised contract with Dell last week, and the agreement included some interesting details, which have emerged before the Week 1 tilt against the Buffalo Bills.

“Tank Dell contract update,” Over The Cap’s Troy Chapman posted on X on September 11. “Dell can earn back lost money if active the final 13 games and has 50% of playtime on offense. There are other tiers but overall he can earn $3.645m total if above occurs.”

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson broke the terms down on a more minute level.

Tank Dell Contract Details Surface

“He would earn $1.5 million on top of existing $1.704 million ($1.145 million salary, $500,000 signing bonus),” Wilson posted on X on September 11, noting that Dell will receive $300,000 each for hitting a 30% snap share and every 5% increase thereafter, up to 50%.

“Dell can make $38,461 more per game active in roster bonuses. He’s on injured reserve-designated for return and will miss at least the first four games of season as he continues to rehab from devastating 2024 knee injury: dislocated knee, torn ACL, MLC, LCL. Doing well overall, working to regain top speed and, eventually, get back to fully back after some limited practice work in training camp where he looked good after tough injury.”

That plan puts Dell on track to return by the Texans’ home date against the Dallas Cowboys. That is at the earliest, though.

Dell could take additional time as he gets into 11-on-11 team drills in practice with the Texans.

The Texans will have 21 days to decide once they activate his practice window. If that time passes without a decision, Dell will revert to the Texans injured reserve and will miss the entire 2026 campaign, but that is not a concern at this point.

Texans Tank Dell Draws Attention After Nick Caserio’s Comments

Dell, a third-round pick in 2023, drew attention to himself recently, attending the Texans’ 2026 season premiere event.

“It was good to see Texans WR Tank Dell out at the Houston Texans Season Premiere,” Brian “Big Sarge” Barfield posted on X on September 4. “Had a brief conversation with him and he is in great spirits and can’t wait to get back on the field.”

This comes in the wake of strong comments from Texans general manager Nick Caserio.

“I would say he’s close. He’s not quite there, which is why he’s in the category that he’s in. I think we’ll have a better idea here with a lot of these guys after four weeks, or four games, whatever it is,” Caserio told reporters on September 1. “There’s a little bit more work that remains. But overall, he’s in pretty good spirits. There’s certain things that we just have to see.

“And some of this, too, is, honestly, for him, mentally, just to make sure that he has enough confidence, so he can go out there and perform the way that he’s capable of and the way that kind of he knows he knows how to.”

The Texans have already lost Jayden Higgins to a season-ending knee injury. They also dealt with some injury turbulence with fellow second-year pro Jaylin Noel.

That is all the more reason for the Texans to continue practicing patience with Dell for now.