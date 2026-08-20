Tank Dell Shares Message Questioning Fans After Resurfacing Stefon Diggs’ Words

Tank Dell hears all the noise, and the Houston Texans receiver is ready to prove his doubters wrong as he works his way back to form from a devastating knee injury that he suffered two seasons ago.

Dell is on a personalized plan to return, according to Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, who also expressed a desire to get the fourth-year pro into a preseason contest.

Amid the continued delay, Dell has responded to the criticism.

Texans’ Tank Dell Shares Strong Message From Stefon Diggs

Dell first drew attention ahead of the Texans’ second preseason game, a home tilt against the Las Vegas Raiders, in which he is not expected to play. He shared comments from former Texans teammate Stefon Diggs.

Speaking ahead of the Super Bowl in February, Diggs discussed his recovery from a torn ACL that he suffered during the 2024 season, while with the Texans.

Diggs delivered an impassioned account.

“You put that time in for yourself. Can’t nobody come and run a route for you, or lift the weights for you. For me, the time that I invest in this game is because I want it to be ready. I wanted to be ready for my opportunity, even if it didn’t come. When I was younger, I felt like I wanted more, and I wanted more, and I wanted more. And eventually, I did get that opportunity when I got to Buffalo,” Diggs told reporters at the time.

“But all that work that you put in, nobody cared about the work that you put in, and how many times that you fell short. They only care about it when you make it; or when you make it as far as we made it right now.”

Diggs continued, “I just always did it for myself. I felt like it brought me confidence. The amount of work that I put in brought me confidence. I’m not scared of nothing. I’m ready for everything that God throws at me. I just feel like I got big shoulders, and I worked hard for it.

“What I learned about myself is I’m resilient. Having the passion for it is different. When you fall short, a million times, how many times can you get back up? And I got back up every time. I brushed myself off, I made sure I was okay, and I never gave up. I never gave up on myself either, even when those [around me] gave up.”

Tank Dell Shares Post Questioning Fan Loyalty

Dell followed that by sharing a post that called out fans for turning their backs on the Texans receiver amid his turbulence.

“Crazy that some Texans fans out here hating on Tank Dell and doubting his return this season…,” Chat Sports’ Jeremy Beadling posted on X on August 19, tacking on that it was “just wild.”

That drew a fan’s attention, and Dell shared that individual’s reaction.

“That’s that BS! How can anyone hate on Tank Dell!?” the fan said in the post. “After EVERYTHING this young brother has been through. You’re a miserable MF, if you’re not trying to see Tank’s comeback story.”