DeMeco Ryans Gives No Grace Period for Texans Rookies to Contribute

The Houston Texans have an opportunity to become a serious title contender. They have built a nucleus of talent that has gained experience and composure throughout their playoff runs. However, seniority doesn’t apply to head coach DeMeco Ryans if the player can perform. That said, he expects his rookies to contribute immediately.

In a video uploaded by Houston Stressans on X/Twitter last May 10, Ryans shared in a recent press conference, “We drafted these guys for a reason. Like, we’re not waiting on guys three years down the road. We drafted guys, and my message is we drafted them to help us out right now. So, understand the sense of urgency.”

DeMeco Ryans continues to emphasize that they expect rookies to “help us out right now.” “If you were the man in college, be the man here.” “We’re not waiting on guys 3 years down the road… congratulations you’re here as a rookie, now what!” I feel not all coaches may have… pic.twitter.com/CcunJKhZIS — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) May 9, 2025

Ryans is directing this message to their 15 rookies heading into training camp. In addition to Houston’s nine draft picks, they welcomed six undrafted free agents. The Texans’ draft haul competition helps identify their glaring positions of need.

Stefon Diggs’ departure and Tank Dell’s injury led the Texans to add three wide receivers (Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, Daniel Jackson) and a tight end (Luke Lachey). Likewise, the Texans added depth in their secondary via Jaylin Smith, Jaylen Reed, and Alijah Huzzie. Meanwhile, Kyonte Hamilton and Junior Tafuna beef up their defensive front.

The third-year head coach added, “I always tell the guys, ‘Don’t try to make yourselves as lower than the vets.’ We’re looking at the best to come in, and if you were the man in college, be the man here. Do it in a right way and a humble way.”

Might as Well Call Them the ‘Houston Cyclones’

The Texans took a page from the Los Angeles Rams’ draft playbook. Last year, the eventual NFC West champions reunited Florida State defensive end Jared Verse and defensive tackle Braden Fiske after selecting them with back-to-back selections.

This year, the Texans selected Higgins and Noel, both wideouts from Iowa State. With Xavier Hutchinson in Houston’s roster, the Texans have three receivers who played for the Cyclones. General manager Nick Caserio and the Texans front office didn’t draft them as novelties.

As the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander wrote in his May 11 article, Ryans said, “We knew we really liked both guys, but truthfully, we didn’t think we had a shot to get both guys. So, we’re excited to see us be able to add Higgins and Noel. Both guys who we think are really good young football players, who have tremendous growth ahead of them, and can really come and help our football team at the receiver position.”

Alexander added that Higgins and Noel were expected to be second-round draft picks. However, the Texans made an easy call to select Noel when they were on the clock again in the third round (78th overall). As part of the team’s assessment, Caserio even called Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell last month.

C.J. Stroud’s new targets do have the numbers that enamored them to the Texans. Higgins, the first second-rounder in NFL history to have a fully guaranteed contract, had 87 catches for 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns in his final year at Iowa State. Meanwhile, Noel finished his senior year with 80 receptions, 1,194 yards, and eight touchdowns.

Nico Collins won’t Take it Easy on His Rookie Texans Teammates

While he will be donning the same uniform as Higgins and Noel, Pro Bowl wideout Nico Collins will show those two rookies the NFL’s ropes. However, as a mentor, he will lead the former Cyclones by example.

As KPRC 2 reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on May 10, Collins said about the wideouts who share the passion for fishing, “Man, it’s a blessing. It’s crazy how time flies. It’s a blessing to be in this position, man. It’s only right for me to lead by example. I know they’re gonna push me, I’m gonna push them. That’s the only way we can get better, and we’re gonna shine on Sundays.”

While Collins remains the primary option in Houston’s passing game, the emergence of Higgins and Noel unlocks more facets of their offense.