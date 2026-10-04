DeMeco Ryans Under Fire After Texans Fall to 0-4 With Loss to Cowboys

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans did not mince words: his defense let down on a day when C.J. Stroud and the offense did enough. However, Ryans’ shortcomings were also on full display in the 34-30 loss at home that dropped them to 0-4.

“DeMeco Ryans coached football is disgusting,” Houston Stressans (Garret Williams) posted on X in reaction to the Texans’ performance on the field on Sunday.

“Excessive penalties. Poor play calling. Worst special teams.”

DeMeco Ryans Still Under Fire Amid Texans 0-4 Start

In another post, Williams said, “DeMeco Ryans has not been good at hiring coaches, and he’s also been too slow to make changes when things clearly aren’t working,” adding that was “curious how much of keeping so many holdovers in position-coach roles is because he was a new, inexperienced head coach versus simply being too loyal or too nice to clean house and bring in his own guys.

“Even with the handful of changes he has made, they’ve generally come later than they probably should have.”

Williams also noted the “Patriots infestation” for the Texans, with some many ties to their rivals.

Williams was not alone in his sentiments regarding Ryans needing to improve, with ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime posting, “Regarding end of game time management DeMeco Ryans might need to consider playing madden and ncaa in the offseason” saying he was “so serious.”

“DeMeco Ryans has had some of the most comically undisciplined teams I have ever seen,” SportsTalk 790’s Adam Clanton posted on X on October 4. “They love penalties like Jerry Jones loves plastic surgery. Or like Nick Caley loves running into the teeth of a defensive line for little to no gain.”

DeMeco Ryans Changes Tune After Fourth Straight Loss

Ryans was almost defiant over the Texans’ first two losses of the season, asserting that they had some issues to clean up, particularly on offnse, but also expressing confidence that a turnaround was with their grasp on both sides of the ball.

He shouldered the blame following their loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3.

Following this loss, though, Ryans did not hold back about the defensive letdown that spoiled a strong showing from Stroud and Co. on offense, saying it was “not a great finish by our team.”

“Defensively, it was not good enough. If the offense goes out and plays like they played to give us 30 points, defensively, you have to find a way to close that game out,” Ryans told reporters on October 4. “It’s disappointing that we’ve been in three games that way, where offense has done a great job, and we haven’t been able to close it out there in the second half. So, we got to look at it all and see what changes we need to make and what we need to fix.”

The Texans held 10-point leads at two different scores–16-6 and 23-13–but surrendered 28 points in the second half (14 points in each quarter) to give up the game and put themselves in a virtually insurmountable hole when it comes to the postseason.

Ryans said that he emphasized to the Texans player about sticking together.

After three straight trips to the playoffs, though, Ryans has likely earned the right to identify and address the Texans’ shortcomings as he sees fit. But they must turn it around soon.