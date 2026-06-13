Texans Floated as Landing Spot for Stefon Diggs After Good News, Recent Post

The Houston Texans are counting on progress from their 2025 draft class, but could still be in a position to benefit from adding someone like Stefon Diggs back into the mix.

Diggs spent one injury-shortened season with the Texans. He has spoken candidly about his relationship with the organization in the time since then, and remains close with several players on the Texans’ current roster.

With his recent off-field issues behind him, a veritable do-over could be in order.

Stefon Diggs Reunion Floated as Option for Texans

Diggs received an encouraging bit of news that drew attention from fanbases across the NFL, including the Texans’.

“The NFL closed out its review of the matter involving Stefon Diggs and his former chef,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on June 12. “It said there was insufficient evidence to support a finding of a personal conduct policy violation.”

Diggs was found not guilty of the alleged assault on his former personal chef in May.

“Blessan or Stressan the Texans signing Stefon Diggs [exclamation point question mark emoji]” Houston Stressans posted on X on June 12.

The development comes after Diggs recently posted clips from training camp with the Texans in 2024. And while Sleeper’s Jacob Barzilla used the video to highlight tight end Brevin Jordan, and was pessimistic about an addition at wideout, at least one fan pushed the idea.

Stefon Diggs Gets Honest About Texans

Diggs did not mince words about having “no” ties to the Texans in January, but did say that quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Tank Dell are “my dawgs.”

Stroud, for one, was a big proponent of what Diggs brought to the Texans.

“Stef is one of the best teammates I ever had in my career, in my life. He’s been amazing to my life. Not just on the field, but off as well. I think he’s super teammate-oriented. He wants to be around the guys. He wants to do stuff for the guys, he wants to be one of the captains in the room,” Stroud told reporters before facing Diggs and the New England Patriots in the AFC Divisional Playoffs in January. “He’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever had.

“He’ll always be a brother of mine, always be a friend, and I’m just excited to see his career go where it’s gone.”

Notably, Stroud also expressed his belief that Diggs “has a lot of great ball ahead of him” following his big payday from the Patriots that turned into a one-year venture, adding that the wide receiver will “ always be a brother of mine.”

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans also lauded what Diggs brought to the group.

The four-time Pro Bowler and one-time First Team All-Pro has strong support from key figures in the organization, but a deal for Diggs to join the Texans is far from a lock.

Texans WRs Planning to Work With C.J. Stroud

The biggest hurdle Diggs faces in potentially joining the Texans is that their roster is deep at the position, albeit with several unproven options expected to fill significant roles.

Two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins leads the way, with the Texans expecting progress from 2025 draft pick Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, as well as contributions from more veteran options in Xavier Hutchinson and Justin Watson.

Watson said that the Texans’ pass catchers are planning to work with Stroud this summer.

That could include Dell, who is working his way back from a leg injury and missing the entire 2025 season. The Texans also have rookie draft pick Lewis Bond.