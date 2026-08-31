Eagles Cut Ties With 1,600-Yard Former Texans Starting Running Back

Former Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce is back on the market, but perhaps not for too long.

“#Eagles releasing former #Texans Pro Bowl alternate running back Dameon Pierce, per league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported in a post on X on August 30. “Want him back for practice squad.”

Pierce, 26, rushed for 36 yards on 14 carries in five games during the 2025 regular season.

The Texans traded Pierce, a former fourth-round draft pick of the Texans in 2022, to the Kansas City Chiefs four weeks into the 2025 campaign.

Ex-Texans RB Dameon Pierce Could Rejoin Eagles

Pierce’s tenure with the Texans went south quickly, after the former Florida Gators RB rushed for 939 yards and 4 touchdowns on 220 carries, starting 13 games as a rookie. He tallied 735 yards and 4 TDs on 195 carries over the next two-plus seasons. He started seven games, all in 2023.

Pierce has a 419-1,684-8 career line. He showed well in his debut for the Eagles in the preseason finale, likely securing the interest in bring him back.

“Dameon Pierce, debuting after missing time with a hamstring injury, showcased his power running style by gaining 44 yards on four carries,” The Athletic’s Brooks Kubena and Zach Berman wrote on August 29. “There doesn’t seem to be room for [Pierce or Carson Steele] on this initial roster. But they could make for interesting additions to the practice squad — and useful foils for the defense as members of the scout team unit.”

Despite his fall off, Pierce could also be an interesting option for the Texans.

He would give them a more fitting emergency replacement for David Montgomery and could give them a more suitable third option than current RB3 British Brooks. The Texans cut ties with last year’s end-of-season RB3, Jawhar Jordan, in one of several surprising roster moves.

Of course, Jordan could return on a revised deal, or even as a member of the Texans’ practices squad which they will set over the next several days.