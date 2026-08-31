Texans Reunite With Fan Favorite: ‘All Is Well With The World’

The Houston Texans can make a sizeable contingent of their fanbase quite happy, if they so choose, amid the latest news on Lewis Bond, which the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander noted.

“It appears Lewis Bond may have passed through waivers,” Alexander posted on X on August 31, quoting a full list of the players who clear from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Alexander later noted, “All is well with the world,” with Bond officially joining the practice squad.

“Lewis Bond was right on the cusp of making #Texans initial 53-man roster,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported. “Now, he’s back with team on practice squad. Bond had a ton of interest. Ultimately, made choice to remain with team that drafted him and keep building here.”

The Texans selected Bond in the seventh-round with the sixth-round of the 2026 draft.

Taken 206th ovrall, he quickly became a fan favorite during the spring and summer, making plays and looking like the kind of slot option the team otherwise lacks. That is why his departure, and the Texans rolling with just five wide receivers was noteworthy.

Bond had 28 yards on four receptions in his first NFL preseason, ranking fifth on the Texans in the latter and tying for fourth in the former.

“Bond is more quick than explosive, but he has NFL-quality short-area route skills and ball skills,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote in his “The Beast” pre-draft guide profile on the Boston College product. “His skill set projects best as an underneath slot receiver, which won’t be a fit for every team.”

Bond clearing waivers is only one bit of good news for the Texans on the day.

Texans Re-Sign Second-Year Cornerback Amid Lewis Bond News

In addition to getting the promising update on Bond, the Texans decided to reunite with another one of their developmental projects.

That is cornerback Alijah Huzzie.

“#Texans to re-sign nickel Alijah Huzzie to practice squad,” Wilson reported in an earlier post on X on August 31, noting that the second-year pro had “a strong preseason and intercepting one pass as a rookie, per a league source.”

In many ways, Huzzie profiled similarly to Bond as more of an inside option, which is still valuable and something the Texans can use after navigating some injury concerns.

“Overall, Huzzie is more quick than explosive and will have some tough moments against NFL size, but his coordinated athleticism and compete skills help keep him connected in coverage,” Brugler wrote before the 2025 draft. “His tape reminds me of Kindle Vildor when he was coming out of Georgia Southern in the 2020 draft class.”