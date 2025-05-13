Former Jaguars Draft Pick Pays Price as Texans Bring Back ‘The Big Dog’

The Houston Texans announced on Tuesday that they had officially re-signed defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi, a move that had already been reported ahead of rookie minicamp. The move marked the end of cornerback Gregory Junior’s Texans tenure.

Houston announced Junior’s release as the corresponding move to make room for Fatukasi.

Junior was a sixth-round pick (No. 197 overall) by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2022 draft. He had a brief stint with the Indianapolis Colts before joining the Texans’ practice squad in 2024.

Junior, who turns 26 on May 16, has appeared in 10 games in his career. He has logged 111 snaps on defense and another 111 on special teams, per Pro Football Reference, and was lauded for his developmental qualities coming out of Ouachita Baptist.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had him figured as a Day 3 selection and special teamer.

“Developmental defensive back with size, speed and fluidity that stands out on tape against his level of competition. Junior’s technique and field awareness could be early stumbling blocks but are certainly correctable,” Zierlein wrote in 2022. “He’s smooth and athletic working around the field and teams will go to work discovering his level of talent and versatility during the draft process. He had limited ball production against a lower level of competition, but the traits are present for that to change.”

Despite the loss of Junior, who may be a candidate for the practice squad later on, the Texans are surely glad to have Fatukasi back in the fold.

Will Anderson Welcomes Back ‘The Big Dog’ Folorunso Fatukasi

Fatukasi is entering his second season with the Texans. Despite the short tenure, he made a strong impression on his teammates.

They gave him the nickname “The Big Dog,” which third-year former first-round pick Will Anderson greeted the veteran with on Tuesday, per the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander on May 13.

More than simply possessing a nickname, Fatukasi lived up to it as a run-stuffer for the Texans.

WELCOME BACK TO HOUSTON (officially) FOLEY FATUKASI 🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/lLeNdsbSRc — Jacob (@TexansJacob) May 13, 2025

“In the games Fatukasi did not play, opposing teams averaged 125.5 rushing yards per game against the Texans,” Alexander wrote on May 7. “In the games he did play, opposing teams rushed for 107.7 rushing yards per game against them.”

Fatukasi has battled injuries throughout his career. A shoulder issue delayed his return to the Texans until this point in the NFL calendar, when most teams are sorting out rookie contracts.

The corresponding move was expected; it just happened to be Junior who paid the price.

Texans ‘Sleeper’ a Potential Folorunso Fatukasi Understudy

Fatukasi turned 30 in March, and with his extended injury history, the Texans continued to bolster their trenches behind him in the 2025 draft.

The Texans selected Rutgers defensive lineman Kyonte Hamilton in the seventh round.

“Hamilton started 31 games for Rutgers, where he lined up at defensive tackle and end,” ESPN’s Steve Muench wrote before the draft. “He had a career-high four sacks in 2024. Hamilton has excellent upper-body strength.”

The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler called Hamilton a “sleeper” in the class, citing “zero buzz” and scouts working to keep his talent quiet.

Want a sleeper? Rutgers iDL Kyonte Hamilton has the goods. Zero buzz for his game around the industry & a player scouts have tried to keep a secret. Former wrestler, outstanding twitch at his size (will play at 305) that flashes up-down a defensive front. pic.twitter.com/x67q1itrfS — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) February 6, 2025

“You can see his wrestling background in his bend and hand strength, especially when he gets underneath blocks and imposes his will. He flashes twitch and fast hands off the snap, but his block recognition to be more of a playmaker in the run game is still developing,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote in April.

“Hamilton is strong, explosive and durable. He’s viewed as an ascending prospect by NFL teams.”

He will have to prove himself to head coach DeMeco Ryans and defensive coordinator Matt Burke.

Hamilton joins a group that includes seven other interior defensive linemen for the Texans, including Fatukasi. He could always find his way to the practice squad if he is unable to wrestly a roster spot from someone else.