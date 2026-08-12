Former Texans QB Deshaun Watson Gets Major Career News After Telling Comments

Deshaun Watson did not mince words. A three-time Pro Bowler, Watson acknowledged in no uncertain terms that he is not the same player he was with the Houston Texans.

That may be true, but Watson is on the precipice of a career resurgence.

The former 12th overall pick of the 2017 draft is heading into his fifth season with the Cleveland Browns, but he has started just 19 games due to injuries. More than one year since his last start of any kind, Watson will log another this weekend.

Ex-Texans Star Deshaun Watson Gets Great Career News

Watson’s last start came in Week 7 of the 2024 season, and the former Texans QB has worked diligently to get back ever since, including through a re-rupture of the Achilles tendon that cut his last campaign short.

The work could be about to pay off for the embattled passer.

“Browns HC Todd Monken informed the QBs this afternoon in meetings that Deshaun Watson will start the first preseason game in Chicago against the Bears this Saturday,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on August 12. “He plans to start Shedeur Sanders in the second preseason game at home next Saturday against the Bills.

Watson, who turns 31 in September, could view this negatively, since most teams do not play their starters much, if at all, in the preseason opener.

However, the Browns’ situation warrants it, with a new head coach in place in Monken and so little information about Watson or Sanders to bank on. At the very least, though, Watson officially no longer has to worry about the Browns’ other second-year QB, Dillon Gabriel.

Deshaun Watson References Texans Coach

Watson has appeared in just over one-third as many games with the Browns as he did during his four seasons with the Texans.

Injuries are indeed the culprit and have forced him to alter his game.

“I’m different, man. I think ever since I’ve been here, early on. I think bringing up Houston was cool, but I’m 30 now,” Watson told reporters on August 12 when asked directly, saying, “I had some injuries and things like that. So, my game has definitely changed. But the mentality, and how I play, and how I approach it doesn’t. So, I don’t know. I think just going out there and just playing free and let my instinct just take over.

“I think that’s the biggest thing. And I’ve always had a coach, my coach–[Bill] O’Brien always told me, always trust my instincts. So, I think that’s the biggest thing, is just go out there, play free, and let the game come to me.”

Watson was largely ineffective when last on the field, so time will tell if the new version of the old Texans QB can turn things around on the field.