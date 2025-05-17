Texans May Have Found a Potential Starter in Second-Generation Player

The Houston Texans needed help on offense after some of their top receivers suffered season-ending injuries. Missing key pieces on that side had the team lose five of their last nine regular season games, an unfortunate ending after starting the year at 6-2.

That’s why the team fortified their receiving group by drafting Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, while signing undrafted free agent Daniel Jackson. While these wideouts help relieve some pressure off Nico Collins’ shoulders, Todd McShay believes another rookie can become a potential offensive starter for the two-time defending AFC South champions.

The Ringer’s NFL Draft analyst started his argument by saying, “When you get to the sixth, seventh round, I heard (Philadelphia Eagles general manager) Howie Roseman had a good clip. Let’s find guys that can be starters. Not saying they will be but let’s go find some guys that have the potential.”

McShay continued, “Luke Lachey. If Lachey didn’t get injured and didn’t set his career back at Iowa, I think he could have been a day two pick.” That’s how bullish he is about the former Hawkeye as having the talent to move up in the Texans’ tight end depth chart and possibly unseating Dalton Schultz as the starter.

Lachey’s stats at Iowa aren’t jaw-dropping. In five seasons with the Hawkeyes, the Ohio native had 74 receptions for 893 yards and four touchdowns, which he all scored during the 2022-23 season. However, as McShay’s co-host, Steve Muench, pointed out, the low production isn’t his fault because of Iowa’s run-heavy offense.

That limitation, plus his ankle injury that required surgery, had Lachey dropping in the draft boards. However, as McShay added, “Even if it wasn’t for the medical and some of the concern, I still though he could go fourth, fifth.”

Don’t Sleep on Tight Ends from Iowa like Lachey

Iowa is regarded as “Tight End University” because of the NFL-ready players they’ve produced at that position. Dallas Clark was the first marquee Iowa tight end after becoming a Pro Bowler, an All-Pro, and a Super Bowl champion with the Indianapolis Colts.

In recent years, the Hawkeyes solidified their brand with some elite tight ends. George Kittle is a five-time All-Pro, while T.J. Hockenson is a two-time Pro Bowler. More recently, Sam LaPorta became a Second-Team All-Pro member by setting Detroit Lions tight end records in receiving yards (889) and touchdowns (10) in his rookie season (2023).

The Texans are taking a gamble on Luke Lachey, hoping that he can be as good, if not better than his predecessors. While it’ s too early to tell if Lachey will become the Texans’ starting tight end, he does have the attributes to become successful.

McShay noted, “This is a smart upside selection because you’re talking about a six-five-and-a-half guy who has the ability that you see. Who had a 35-inch vertical jump, tied for fourth in tight ends. Ten-foot broad jump, tied for sixth.”

While his role on offense remains uncertain, the Texans are getting a willing and excellent blocker, a trademark of Iowa’s high standard for tight ends.

Football Runs in Luke Lachey’s Blood

Finding football heroes for this seventh-round, 255th overall selection was easy because he had one at home. His father, Jim Lachey, played 11 seasons in the NFL, parceled to stints with the San Diego Chargers, Los Angeles Raiders, and Washington Redskins.

Lachey became a three-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro in Washington when he joined the iconic ‘Hogs’ offensive line. After his pro football career, Jim Lachey became a broadcaster for his alma mater, Ohio State.

Meanwhile, Luke Lachey comes in with nothing to lose and everything to gain. However, his father’s wisdom could help him earn a roster spot.