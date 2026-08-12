Texans Cut Ties With Super Bowl Champion, Add Rookie Specialist

The Houston Texans officially have a new kicker, rookie Chris Freeman, a decision that has also led to the departure of Super Bowl champion Montrell Washington.

For Freeman, it is a return to a place he got familiar with this offseason. Washington, though, faces a rather quick turnaround, having just joined the Texans in the last week amid consistent roster shuffling.

There are also significant implications for others on the roster.

Texans Add Conference-Leading Kicker Chris Freeman

“The Houston Texans have signed the following player,” the team announced via its official website on August 12, noting Freeman’s addition.

The Texans spread the word on social media a short while later.

Freeman is a college free agent. He spent four years at Indiana before transferring for two seasons at UConn. He led the four independent teams in points, extra points, and field goals during the 2025 season, repeating his 2024 efforts regarding points and FGs.

“This will allow Houston to give K Ka’imi Fairbairn a break,” the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander posted on X in reaction to the move.

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson noted Freeman was in rookie minicamp with the Texans.

Fairbairn, 32, missed two games during the 2025 regular season, and he missed more than that in two of the previous four campaigns. This move will not impact his availability during the season, beyond preserving him for injury this summer.

It does, however, give the Texans another emergency option if something happens to Fairbairn during the campaign. The Texans turned to Matthew Wright last year.

This season, the Texans could call on Freeman when the time comes.

Texans Have Quick Change of Plans With Super Bowl Champion

Freeman’s arrival squeezed veteran wide receiver and Super Bowl champion Montrell Washington out of his spot on the Texans’ roster.

“The Houston Texans have waived the following player,” they announced, naming Washington.

Washington, 27, is a journeyman with more rushing yards and receiving yards in his career, despite being a wideout by trade. His greatest contributions have come on special teams, though, where he is a strong return game option.

It is unclear at this point, but the Texans’ decision to cut Washington in favor of Freeman could be a good sign that Jaylin Noel is no worse for wear after missing time with a finger injury.

The Texans still boast a surplus of receivers. Washington will not be their last cut from the group.