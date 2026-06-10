Texans Eye Homegrown Standout for Spot Behind Derek Stingley Jr.

The Houston Texans could add another playmaker to what is already one of, if not the, strongest position groups from top to bottom on the team in Sean Fresch Jr.

Fresch is coming off a highly successful season with the St. Louis Battlehawks. He could see that parlayed into an NFL contract, with the Texans among the first to get a first-hand look at the young cornerback.

That is just the first step for Fresch, though.

Texans Move on UFL Standout Sean Fresch Jr.

Fresch is just one year removed from a strong college tenure with the Rice Owls. The potential Texans roster addition was an All-UFL performer this past season with the St. Louis Battlehawks.

He is undersized for defense at his listed 5-foot-8. However, Fresch earned All-UFL honors as a return specialist.

That is where Fresch could fit in with the Texans if he secures an opportunity.

“Battlehawks DB/RS Sean Fresch Jr is working out with the Houston Texans, per source,” UFL analyst Michael Del Negro reported in a post on X on June 10, also noting that the Denver Broncos are taking a closer look at the DB and special teams ace.

“Fresch led the UFL in Punt Return Yards with 333, and averaged 10.4 yards per return. Fresch also recorded 29 tackles and 4 PBUs.”

In addition to playing his college ball at Rice, Fresch is an Austin native.

Teams have been very willing to seek and pluck talent from among the ranks of the UFL, and Fresch’s return ability holds even more value now that the NFL has changed its rules to encourage more of those plays.

“Fresch participated in the Texans’ local prospect day last year before going undrafted and signing with the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson wrote on June 10.

Texans’ Interest in All-UFL Star Good News for Jaylin Noel

The Texans have not signed Fresch yet. He would have an uphill battle to make the roster as a pure cornerback behind All-Pro Derek Stingley Jr. and rising star Kamari Lassiter. Still, their interest in him bodes well for second-year wide receiver Jaylin Noel.

Noel led the Texans with 335 yards on 31 punt returns last season.

The Texans are expected to utilize the speedy wideout more on offense this season. That could mean needing a replacement returner, or at least someone to spell Noel from time to time.

Veteran Braxton Berrios was the only other Texans player to return a punt last season, handling duties three times. Berrios signed with the New York Giants in free agency this offseason. The Texans have rookie seventh-round pick Lewis Bond, but he only returned six punts in college.

Houston is facing a similar situation on kick returns.

Noel led the group there, too. Veteran corner and Super Bowl champion Tremon Smith finished in second place with an 11-return deficit.

Fresch will need to showcase the speed, explosiveness, and vision that led to his All-UFL Team selection this past season if he wants to give himself the best chance of earning a spot on a talented Texans roster.