2x Champ, First-Round Draft Bust Floated as C.J. Stroud Alternatives for Texans

Despite what the Houston Texans have said, the lack of an extension for C.J. Stroud has created uncertainty and plenty of speculation.

The Texans picked up Stroud’s fifth-year option and have only spoken supportively of their fourth-year quarterback. The NFL is a results-based business, though, and none of the positive energy from the Texans towards Stroud has yielded an extension amid their reported talks.

Still, some of the options that could be available should be a wake-up call for all parties.

Texans Floated for Jimmy Garoppolo, J.J. McCarthy Amid C.J. Stroud Uncertainty

Fox Sports’ Danny Parkins ranked Stroud ninth on his list of players who are “positioning themselves for a breakthrough 2026 season in 2026,” noting that the Texans QB could have “more riding on this season” than any other player in terms of individual situations.

“Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud occupies the ninth spot following an inconsistent second half of last season,” Fox Sports wrote on August 11. “He enters the upcoming year with expectations to recapture his efficiency from his rookie year and drive the Texans deep into the postseason.”

Parkins noted that Stroud was “bad in every loss last year,” a claim bolstered by his 104.4 passer rating in wins compared to a 71.5 mark in the Texans’ losses.

Parkins also said Stroud was “absolutely terrible” during the postseason.

He also suggested the Texans could be a potential trade destination for Minnesota Vikings backup and former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy or a landing spot for two-time Super Bowl champ free agent Jimmy Garoppolo, as well as pondering 2021 third-round pick Davis Mills.

The Texans are said to be all in on Stroud, the No. 2 pick in 2023, despite his playoff struggles and lack of a contract extension.

How long that remains the case is unclear.

Jimmy Garoppolo, J.J. McCarthy Unlikely Solutions for Texans

Garoppolo and McCarthy make little sense for the Texans, particularly as replacements for Stroud, despite the perceived uncertainty around the incumbent.

Garoppolo, who turns 35 in November, won two Super Bowls, but was a backup on those New England Patriots teams. He led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2019, but has also been a backup over the past two years for the Los Angeles Rams.

He also remains a free agent at this stage of the calendar after pondering retirement.

Statistically, McCarthy is one of the worst starting quarterbacks in NFL history. His 1,632-11-12 career line is the worst among players over their first two years since 2017 (Nathan Peterman).

It is also the worst among first-round picks since 1973. He lost the Vikings’ QB competition to former Arizona Cardinals starter and ex-No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray this year, further diminishing his stock.

Stroud is imperfect, as every player is. Still, he remains the Texans’ best apparent option.

That includes options like Mills, who the Texans had when they drafted Stroud, and pending Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent Baker Mayfield.

Stroud has been better than all of the above, and the Texans would be wise to secure him sooner rather than later. It appears both sides will be content to play out the string in 2026 and revisit the situation in 2027, though, if need be.

C.J. Stroud in Rare Company

If the argument against Stroud is that his lows are really low, then neither Garoppolo nor McCarthy should inspire much confidence that they would fare much better in the Texans’ offense than he has, particularly with the previous iterations of their offensive line.

Stroud is 24 (25 in October) with 10,876 yards, 62 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions in his career. He is 28-18 as a starter and 3-3 in the postseason.

His passing yards over his first three years in the NFL rank 16th all-time, per Stathead.

There is only one other player with as good or better stats in those three categories than Stroud, and that is Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. Ironically, Prescott has faced scrutiny over his true value as a passer, too.

That has not stopped, even after the Cowboys made him the highest-paid QB at the time of his deal, with an average of $60 million per season.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes upped the top average to $64 million annually.

That is arguably too rich for the Texans to give Stroud. But also, the nature of the NFL has often been that the next deal surpasses its predecessor(s). That is the fine line the Texans must walk with Stroud.