Texans Free Agency Pickup Projected to be ‘Biggest Bust’

The Houston Texans added several veteran players in free agency during the 2026 offseason, including former Tampa Bay Buccaneers second-round draft pick (33rd overall in 2022) and defensive lineman Logan Hall.

However, there is some doubt that Hall will be able to live up to expectations with his new team.

The Texans already landed Hall on a relative bargain deal. How he will fit in remains to be seen with training camp rapidly approaching.

Logan Hall Projected as Texans’ ‘Biggest Bust’

Hall received the dubious honor of being selected as the Texans’ “biggest bust” in a new prediction from Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton. However, the selection was not exactly an indictment of Hall’s talent or even his fit in Houston.

Instead, it is a testament to what the Texans have ahead of Hall.

“The Houston Texans have a loaded defensive unit on all three levels. So, newcomers without a strong resume could struggle to earn playing time. Logan Hall falls into that category,” Moton wrote on July 10. “After logging 28 tackles (six for loss), 10 pressures and 5.5 sacks in 2024, Hall followed up with 39 tackles (two for loss), 10 pressures and 1.5 sacks last season. The Texans signed him to a two-year, $13.8 million deal.

“Houston selected defensive tackle Kayden McDonald in the second round of this year’s draft. Behind Sheldon Rankins and Tommy Togiai, and with a high-upside rookie in the second unit, Hall could play fewer than 51 percent of the defensive snaps in a season for the first time since his 2022 rookie campaign.”

Hall missed time during the Texans’ offseason program due to a groin injury. However, KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported in June that he is expected to be ready for training camp.

Logan Hall Signed Below Projected Market Value

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper ranked Hall, 26, as the 89th overall free agent this spring. The Texans newcomer ranked as the fifth-best interior defensive lineman.

“Hall is a tall interior defensive lineman with workable tools, athleticism and explosiveness,” Popper wrote of the 6-foot-6, 283-pound veteran in February. “His flashes as a run defender and pass rusher are very intriguing, but he plays a little out of control at times. He can look clumsy and needs more refinement in all phases, but there is a ton of upside with the traits. Hall had a career-high 32 pressures in 2025.”

Popper projected that Hall could average over $8 million annually ahead of free agency. That makes him a bargain for the Texans. That is, if he can live up to whatever expectations that they have for him.

As it stands, they do not view him the same way that most seem to.

Texans Taking Different Approach With Former Buccaneers 2nd-Round Pick

Despite Hall being considered an interior defensive lineman by various sites and sources, the Texans list him as a defensive end.

His plight is the same, as he still has Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. ahead of him. He could also face competition for snaps from true EDGE and fellow 2026 free agency signing Dominique Robinson and even rookie Sabastian Harsh this coming season.

The Texans also have young incumbent reserves, Dylan Horton and Solomon Byrd.

Hall will surely have to make the most of his playing time. The fact that he can play multiple positions could allow him to live up to expectations even without gaudy stats.