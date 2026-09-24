Texans Floated Among Top Marvin Harrison Trade Destinations After Reality Check

Quarterback C.J. Stroud gives the Houston Texans a solid connection to Marvin Harrison Jr., which stands out amid the current speculation about the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver.

“The Texans can reunite quarterback C.J. Stroud with Harrison to fill a glaring void in their offense. Leaving Arizona as the No. 3 option in the passing game, the Cardinals wideout could become Houston’s go-to target until Collins returns,” Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton wrote on September 24. “With Stroud as his quarterback at Ohio State, Harrison set school records and was an all-timer on the college level. They can reconnect as a dynamic duo in the pros and elevate the Texans’ mediocre passing attack.

“As a sixth-year pro, Collins has yet to play all 17 games in a single season. [Tank] Dell hasn’t played a snap in nearly two years. [Jayden] Higgins will need to knock off some rust after sitting out a year. Kayshon Boutte and Xavier Hutchinson will be free agents in 2027. Harrison could have a prominent role in the Texans’ passing offense this year and beyond.”

Harrison is the son Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and is the former No. 4 overall pick of the 2024 draft in his own right. He has also become a punchline due to lackluster production and effort, particularly over the past year-plus.

Texans Insider Gets Real About Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade

The Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander cited the concerns around Harrison as reasons for pessimism.

“I would never say never but at this point, the odds are low. The Texans will get Collins back soon, and expect to get Tank Dell back at some point this year, too,” Alexander wrote on September 23, saying that is better than adding an outside option at this point.

“It’s not impossible, but it’s difficult for receivers to get involved with a new team halfway through a season. The Texans will first want to see how Dell looks before making a decision like that. Also, the film on Harrison isn’t good. He’s talented, but he’s running his routes at half-speed and giving little effort on some of his blocks.”

Alexander admitted that the view could change as the season wears on, but that is then.

Texans Have a Lot to Mull Before Trade Deadline

In the meantime, the Texans will continue to get Boutte up to speed. He has only been with the team for one month as of September 24.

Moreover, adding Harrison further clouds a cap situation that will become even cloudier if the Texans follow through on their previous plans to extend Stroud at some point after the 2026 season.

There is also the possibility that another, more pressing need arises.

The Texans cannot be overambitious with any fix so far out from the trade deadline. It would be short-sighted to double up on trades at wide receiver and then be out of assets if and when something else major arises down the line.

Of course, if the Texans do get to November and their outlook and Harrison’s remain as is, it could be worthwhile to at least explore trade options for Stroud’s former teammate.