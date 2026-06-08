History-Making Texans Player Gets Strong Words After Turning Heads

Second-year Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins has already left an indelible mark on the NFL and could be primed to do significant damage on the field in 2026.

The first second-round pick to get a fully guaranteed contract, Higgins is drawing attention.

The Texans need someone to step up opposite two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins and could see Higgins take another step, along with a couple of the other options at quarterback C.J. Stroud’s disposal this season.

Texans’ Jayden Higgins Drawing Attention Ahead of Potential ‘Breakout’ Season

The Texans selected Higgins 34th overall during the 2025 draft. They used a pick received in their trade out of the first round with the New York Giants.

This offseason, he remains the most likely co-star for Collins on the perimeter.

“The Texans didn’t make any notable moves to the wide receiver room, relying on some of their young players to take a step forward in their development. Key among them is Higgins. The 2025 second-rounder put together a solid rookie season,” CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan wrote on June 8. “The majority of Higgins’ production came in the second half of the year after posting just 14 catches over his first eight games, so he is entering 2026 after a mini-breakout in the latter half of his rookie season.

“A possible Year 2 leap for Higgins hasn’t truly been clocked quite yet. He is the clear-cut No. 2 option in the passing game behind Nico Collins and could be a key figure in C.J. Stroud reestablishing himself as one of the up-and-coming QBs in the league.”

According to KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson, the Texans like Higgins’ “versatility.” Their “plan is to deploy him at multiple spots,” per the insider.

“One year into his NFL career, the former Iowa State All-American and All-Big 12 selection is displaying signs that he could be poised for a breakout second NFL season,” Wilson wrote on June 7. “Higgins has been a standout among the receivers and has lined up at multiple spots and shown upgraded timing and chemistry with Stroud. Higgins is noticeably more muscular and explosive, too.”

Jayden Higgins Gets Honest Amid Praise From DeMeco Ryans

Higgins spoke candidly about the strides he has made, both physically and mentally, as he heads into his second season with the Texans. He was also clear about their collective goal.

“I think for me, the sky is the limit. However they want to incorporate me in the offense, putting me at different positions–whether that’s X, Z, F–no matter what. In the slot, outside. Whenever I can go out there and make a play,” Higgins told reporters on June 2. “We all know that the goal for the team is to put a bull on the ring. So, I’m going to contribute however I can.”

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said Higgins has “done an outstanding job” this offseason.

“When I seen him for the first time coming back, it’s like, well, you see a physical difference, right? You see a stronger, you see a more chiseled out receiver. Then we step on the field, he’s playing faster, he’s playing stronger, he’s making all of the tough catches, he’s, man, playing extremely fast,” Ryans told media members during OTAs on June 2. “He’s taking advantage of his offseason, right?

“He’s really improved in a ton of areas. That was the first area for him is ‘Just how can we play fast, consistently,’ and he’s doing that right now. … He’s going to have a great year. Can’t wait to see it.”

C.J. Stroud Getting Good News During OTAs

The biggest winner in Higgins’ perceived progress is Stroud, whose future with the Texans has been heavily scrutinized this offseason.

However, the Texans are not putting all of their hopes on Higgins.

Fellow second-year wideout Jaylin Noel is expected to have a bigger role this season. Tank Dell is progressing well after a year-long injury absence. Xavier Hutchinson, a sixth-rounder in 2023, joins veteran and three-time Super Bowl champion Justin Watson as big-bodied depth options.

The Texans also selected Lewis Bond in the sixth round of the 2026 draft. Stroud has a plethora of targets, many of whom profile as complements for Collins and Higgins.