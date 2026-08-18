DeMeco Ryans Addresses New Texans Injury Concern Amid Updates

The Houston Texans had a decidedly strong day in their joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders, but they did not emerge unscathed, as Jayden Higgins and Jared Wayne were unable to finish practice.

Houston has battled injuries at several position groups this offseason and in training camp.

Their wide receivers were largely unscathed, save for injuries to Jaylin Noel and Tank Dell that they opened camp with. That is, until Tuesday.

Texans Lose WRs Jayden Higgins During Raiders Practice

The Texans saw Higgins and, apparently, Jared Wayne both pick up injuries during joint practice with the Raiders on Tuesday.

“Jayden Higgins is in pain on the ground. Helmet off,” the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander reported on X on August 18 in a note that was quickly echoed by others in attendance for the session.

Higgins did not return, though he walked inside under his own power rather than take a cart.

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson noted that Higgins “Jayden Higgins trudged off field, walked inside to get checked out by team medical personnel.”

“I think enough has been seen from the WR’s at this to where decisions can be made,” Stoots & Locker’s Landry Locker posted on X. “With Wayne and Higgins getting banged-up today, Noel working his way back. Might be a good time to ice up that position, get ready for Buffalo and look at guys down the depth chart.”

Higgins’ injury occurred during the fourth team period, per Locker.

DeMeco Ryans, C.J. Stroud Get Honest About Jayden Higgins

No other reporting emerged on Wayne suffering an injury. However, his status will be worth monitoring amid what has been a strong camp for the former undrafted free agent. Still, Higgins is the Texans’ WR2 and, thus, the greater concern between the two.

“No update at this time with Higgins,” Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans told media members after practice during his press conference. “They’re still evaluating for a leg injury.”

Quarterback C.J. Stroud did not have an update, but praised Higgins and wished him well.

“He’s doing great. I think he’s been able to put some great days consecutively,” Stroud said during his presser. “I think he’ll be fine, but I wish the best and hope he’s all good. But he’s been doing great.”

Texans Get Jaylin Noel Back as Tank Dell Misses Practices

The Texans’ wide receiver room was certainly in a state of flux. Recent draft picks Jaylin Noel and Tank Dell joined Higgins (and Wayne) in making headlines on Tuesday, and for polarizingly opposite reasons, too.

“Jaylin Noel is back at practice for the #Texans today,” Alexander noted as the Texans’ joint practice with the Raiders was about to begin. I do not see Tank Dell.

Locker noted that Noel was participating in individual drills.

Dell’s absence comes in the wake of strong comments from him, which follow Ryans saying the receiver was on his own plan regarding his suiting up for the joint practice and the Texans’ preseason game against the Raiders.

Ryans has previously said how proud he is of Dell. He also said the Texans are looking forward to getting him back on the field. The goal is for him to play this preseason.

It looks unlikely that Dell will play on Thursday, leaving only one more outing on the slate.