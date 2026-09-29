NFL Punishes Texans Player After Week 3 Loss to Colts

Week 3 cannot end swiftly enough for Houston Texans linebacker Jamal Hill.

“#Texans linebacker Jamal Hill fined $5,972 for unnecessary roughness by #NFL for an illegal blindsided block on special teams vs. #Colts, per a league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on September 29. “Fine was reduced as a first infraction under NFL rulebook.”

Hill has been a staple on special teams for the Texans over the past two weeks, logging snap shares of 82.8% and 70.8%, per Pro Football Reference.

Hill indeed got off lightly.

Texans LB Jamal Hill Punished by NFL

Under league rules, even a first-time offense could lead to a $17,911 fine. A second infraction can be as high as $23,882. As Hill’s fine illustrates, the NFL levies punishments like fines at its own discretion.

It is unclear when Hill’s infraction took place.

The NFL is quite clear on the rule, though, including the in-game penalty of 15 yards to the opposing team:

“It is a foul if a player initiates a block when his path is toward or parallel to his own end line and makes forcible contact to his opponent with his helmet, forearm, or shoulder, unless the contact occurs in close-line play prior to the ball leaving that area. The ball is not considered to have left that area if the player who takes the snap, either from shotgun position or from under center, retreats in the pocket immediately or with slight delay, and hands the ball to another player, passes the ball, is tackled, or runs with the ball himself during a designed play. Any forcible contact in close-line play is still subject to the restrictions for crackback and peel back blocks.”

Hill, 25, is in his third season with the Texans. A sixth-round pick in 2024, he was the 188th overall selection of his class. Hill has battled injuries in his career so far, tallying 12 total tackles and 1 forced fumble in 22 career appearances, all as a reserve.