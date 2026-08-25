Former Texans Defensive Back Inks Deal to Join AFC Rival Steelers

The Houston Texans could face former draft pick Brandon Hill this coming season.

A former seventh-round pick, Hill has been on a bit of a journey this offseason. He was able to secure an opportunity with the Pittsburgh Steelers, whom the Texans defeated in the AFC Divisional Round last season.

“We have signed DB Brandon Hill to a one-year contract & released WR Joaquin Davis,” the Steelers announced in a post on X on August 25.

“Hill also spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears,” Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley wrote in the official release on August 25. “Hill played college football at the University of Pittsburgh where he appeared in 40 games, with 27 starts. He recorded 172 tackles, including 91 solo stops, three and a half tackles for a loss, 12 passes defensed and three interceptions. He also had three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. His senior season he was Pitt’s second-leading tackler with 67 tackles.

“Hill earned All-ACC honorable mention honors in 2022, second team All-ACC honors in 2021 and was a 2021 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist.”

The Texans will visit the Steelers, and possibly Hill, in Week 13 of the regular season.

Steelers Sign Former Texans DB Brandon Hill

Hill, who turns 26 in September, has yet to appear in a regular-season game after the Texans selected him 248th overall in 2023. He has had two separate stints with the Texans, broken up by his stop in Las Vegas.

The Texans released Hill in January.

They have since revamped their safety room, signing Super Bowl champion Reed Blankenship and drafting Kamari Ramsey in Round 5 (141st overall).

They also still have Calen Bullock, who was a Pro Bowl alternate in 2025, and nickelback Jalen Pitre is a safety by trade. That is a deep group, making a third stint for Hill unlikely even before he signed with the Steelers.

This story will be updated.