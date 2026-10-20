Texans Part With Recent Draft Pick to Add Fan Favorite Wide Receiver 

The Houston Texans need room on their roster to activate Tank Dell off injured reserve, and they have selected Jamal Hill as the unfortunate casualty.

“#Texans are waiving linebacker Jamal Hill, per a league source, from the 53-man roster,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on October 20. “Practice squad eligible. Texans need a roster spot for pending Tank Dell activation.

“Texans are also signing cornerback Collin Wright to the practice squad, per a league source.”

The news of Dell’s imminent return and Wright re-signing as a member of the practice squad emerged in recent days, but Hill’s inclusion in the roster shake-up stands out amid some of the other news of the day for the Texans.

Texans Cutting Jamal Hill After Losing Opportunity to Re-Sign Rookie

The Texans selected Hill in the sixth round with the 188th overall pick of the 2024 draft. He has appeared in 25 regular-season games, including five contests this season.

Hill, 25, has 14 total tackles and 1 forced fumble in his career.

This decision comes after the Texans lost their opportunity to re-sign Aiden Fisher. The Texans cut Fisher and Wright to make room for Henry To’oTo’o and Ja’Marcus Ingram, but only the latter returned as a member of the practice squad.

Now, though they have To’oTo’o and fellow starter Azeez Al-Shaair, they are risking another depth option at what has been an injury-ravaged position.

They are without LB3 E.J. Speed for the rest of the season, and Al-Shaair and To’oTo’o have both missed time already.

The Texans are 2-4, winners of back-to-back outings. They can ill-afford any further setbacks as they try to claw their way back into the playoff picture in the AFC. Exposing Hill amid the track record at LB this year only adds to the razor-thin margins the Texans are already operating in.

Up next, they will take on the New York Giants at home in Week 7.