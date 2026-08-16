Texans Target Former Packers Cornerback Amid Roster Drain

The Houston Texans are exploring roster options, bringing them back to Ka’Dar Hollman.

Hollman is a veteran cornerback who brings experience both off the bench and as a starter, including for the Texans. He could slot into a secondary that remains a strength for the Texans, albeit one facing some concerns.

The Texans are Hollman’s sixth NFL team, ninth stop, and one of two franchises that he has had multiple stints with during his career so far.

Ka’Dar Hollman Back on Texans’ Radar

“#Texans worked out Ka’dar Hollman,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 15, noting that the veteran “was previously with team.”

The Green Bay Packers selected Hollman in the sixth round with the 185th overall pick of the 2019 draft. He has also had stints with the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, and San Francisco 49ers.

Hollman, who turns 32 in September, has started three games in 45 career appearances.

Two of those starts came with the Texans; one each during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The Texans split those contests.

Hollman recorded 22 total tackles during his time with the Texans. Mostly a special teamer in his career, Hollman logged a career-high 116 defensive snaps for the Texans during the 2025 regular season, per Pro Football Reference.

For his career, Hollman has 33 combined stops, 5 pass breakups, and 1 fumble recovery.

The Texans are not just exploring Hollman as a potential option for nostalgia purposes, though, following a costly loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Texans defensive backs Collin Wright and Ja’Marcus Ingram are both dealing with injuries from the opener. Wright is dealing with a soft tissue injury. Ingram, whom the Texans moved from corner to safety, has a shoulder issue and was seen wearing a sling postgame.

Wright has been a standout in training camp, and Ingram is in Year 2 with the Texans.

Hollman, whose most recent NFL regular-season appearance came with the Texans, could be a fitting replacement for either on the roster.

Texans Still Deep in Stingy Secondary Amid Injuries

The Texans’ pass defense ranked sixth in 2025, part of a unit that also finished the regular season first overall and second in scoring on that side of the ball.

Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter lead the group. It also includes veterans in Super Bowl champion Tremon Smith, Ingram’s former Buffalo Bills teammate Brandon Codrington, 2025 third-round pick Jaylin Smith, and second-year former undrafted free agent Alijah Hussie.

The Texans have Jalen Pitre, a safety by trade, at nickelback.

That lessens their need for depth, but the Texans have still built up an intriguing collection of playmakers on the back end.

The Texans have Super Bowl aspirations for the 2026 season, and they have the top-line talent to reach their goals. However, quality depth is key in the NFL, and the Texans are wise to continue fleshing out the back end of their roster to complement the top.

Whether or not Hollman signs remains to be seen.

Still, the Texans clearly plan to remain proactive with their roster, even though they have already built a group that can withstand the minor setbacks they have experienced so far.