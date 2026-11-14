Texans Add Veterans at LB & RB, Cut 6-Foot-6 EDGE in Roster Shake-Up

DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans need help, and they are turning to Jake Hummel to fill the void. Azeez Al-Shaair has been ruled out with a groin injury, and Hummel–who has played in one game this season–has 59 games of NFL experience under his belt.

Hummel was on injured reserve.

“We have activated Jake Hummel to the active roster,” the team announced in a post on X on November 14.

The Texans have previously turned to fellow veteran Jake Hansen as the fill-in starter for Al-Shaair and Henry To’oTo’o’s previous absences. It stands to reason that will be the case once again on Sunday.

This was just part of an extensive roster shuffle for the Texans on Saturday.

Texans Shake-Up Roster Amid Jake Hummel News

In addition to Hummel, the Texans revealed in the official announcement on their website that they waived defensive end Sabastian Harsh to make room for Hummel and fellow rookie Daniel Sobkowicz–a wide receiver–from their practice squad as they re-signed Dare Ogunbowale.

The decision on the 6-foot-6 DE drew attention amid the news that Danielle Hunter is out for this week and, most likely, next. Will Anderson Jr. is also questionable, but he is expected to play.

“Short handed at DE and waive Seb Harsh? Odd,” Over The Cap’s Troy Chapman posted on X.

The Texans are also short at running back. That at least explains the need for Ogunbowale, whom they elevated for this contest along with veteran LB Chad Muma. The Texans released Ogunbowale earlier this week. This marks his first elevation of the season.

Houston can elevate him two more times before they would need to re-sign him to the 53-man roster to make him active in another game.

Similarly, this is the Texans’ second time elevating Muma, who now has one more elevation left.

It is unclear if the Texans plan on bringing either of Harsh or Sobkowicz back at a later date. The Texans rebuilt their wide receiver room and got Tank Dell back after losing Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel to season-ending injuries. However, Marvin Harrison Jr. is also out.

Without Hunter, the Texans have Jadevon Clowney opposite Anderson and backup Dominique Robinson behind them. Hybrid defensive tackle Logan Hall will fill in as needed.