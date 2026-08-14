Texans Lose Veteran Cornerback Against Chargers as Injury List Grows

The injury bug has spread for the Houston Texans, claiming Ja’Marcus Ingram.

The Texans lost backup quarterback Graham Mertz just ahead of the first half, as he scrambled to his right trying to convert a third-and-long. A frustrated Mertz slammed his helmet before leaving the field and giving way to Davis Mills, who started the game.

Ingram’s injury came after the break, adding another concern to a list of potential issues that the Texans entered the contest with.

Texans CB Ja’Marcus Ingram Exits Chargers Game With Injury

“Ja’Marcus Ingram ran to the sideline, looks like shoulder might have been dislocated,” Houston Stressans’ Garrett Williams posted on X in reaction to the injury that occurred with roughly seven minutes to go in the third quarter. “Still being looked at on sideline.”

Ingram did not remain on the sideline, per SportsTalk 790’s Adam Wexler.

“#Texans DB Jamarcus Ingram is down on the sidelines and being looked at,” Wexler posted on X. “He’s helped to his feet and then walked to the locker room with the athletic training staff.”

Ingram, 28, is entering his first full season with the Texans, arriving from the Buffalo Bills via the waiver wire. He is part of a deep cornerback room for the Texans, but one that battled injuries last season.

Ingram played in four games for the Texans last season.

He had 6 total tackles and 2 pass deflections. For his career, Ingram has 39 total tackles, 6 PBUs, 2 interceptions, and 1.0 sacks in 33 games with 1 start.

Texans Avoided Injury Scare With Head-Turning Rookie

The Texans nearly lost two corners during the contest, as undrafted rookie free agent Collin Wright suffered a setback during the contest. Fortunately for the Texans, Wright made a swift recovery.

“#Texans rookie Collin Wright checked out in blue medical tent, cleared fast,” Wilson posted in a separate post, including video of Wright on the sideline with his helmet.

Losing Wright in Week 1 of the preseason would have been a sour note for his stellar summer.

He has been a star of training camp, routinely making plays. He had an inconsistent night, but was able to make it through, which is good news. Ingram, like Mertz, cannot say the same, and the Texans could have to adjust moving forward.