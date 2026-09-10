Insiders Get Honest After C.J. Stroud Drops Blunt Take on Texans Future

Quarterback C.J. Stroud did not mince words about his future with the Houston Texans.

In the wake of his comments, two national NFL insiders have weighed in on the fourth-year QB, who remains a rarity in Houston as one of the few core players–and certainly their most prominent–without a long-term extension in place.

A lot of numbers have been thrown around, which is good news for Stroud if he plays well, and ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler have both shared their takes on the situation.

“The situation that intrigues me most involves Houston’s C.J. Stroud,” Fowler wrote on September 10. “From all I’ve gathered, he’s prepared to play out the fourth year of his rookie deal, knowing the QB market will balloon in 2027. Perhaps Houston changes that over the next four days with an aggressive contract pursuit. Either way, there’s a lot on the line for Stroud, whose team is a legitimate Super Bowl contender. But he needs to overcome his struggles from the postseason.”

Stroud has owned up to his postseason shortcomings.

He has also received strong praise for his approach and the work that he put in during the offseason and in training camp. Texans general manager Nick Caserio suggested it is a matter of when, and not if, Stroud receives an extension.

Then, the conversation will shift to whether the Texans made the right decision, regardless of what they do.

C.J. Stroud Drops Blunt Take on Texans Future

Credible reports have surfaced about the Texans offering Stroud an extension in the range of $50 million to $55 million. And while rumors have surfaced about Stroud seeking $70-plus million, it is at least possible, given the direction in which the market is trending.

Stroud would arguably need to have more than just a bounce-back campaign, perhaps helping the Texans get to the AFC Championship Game before worrying about the Super Bowl.

Either way, Stroud is not overly concerned.

“It’s focus on football,” Stroud told reporters on September 9 when asked directly how he handles his current situation. “Let my team and my agent handle that. But my job is to play football, and that’s what I’ll do.”

Stroud overcame a new offense, shaky offensive line play, and an ineffective rushing attack to lead the Texans to nine wins in 2025.

His playoff collapse came amid injuries to key starters for the Texans at thin positions.

Insider Backs C.J. Stroud

The Texans know they cannot ensure a perfect environment for Stroud, and so does he. But both sides have gone about preparing for that reality as best they can. Stroud has noted leaning on his faith and working to eliminate the weak points in his game.

The Texans have remade his offensive line, added David Montgomery to the backfield, and moved quickly to trade for Kayshon Boutte to replace the injured Jayden Higgins.

Amid that, Graziano appreciates Stroud’s approach.

“I love the Stroud-betting-on-himself storyline,” Graziano wrote in response to Fowler. “I kind of feel like he’s going to make good on it. The Texans could be one of the more dangerous teams in the league if he does.”

If Stroud delivers, the conversation around his contract will not go silent, but the tone and tenor will certainly shift around the Texans’ QB.

Stroud and the Texans open the season at home against the Buffalo Bills.