Former Houston Texans Linebacker Gets Good News After Surprise Exit

The Houston Texans gambled again and lost (also again), this time with Jamal Hill.

“#Jaguars are signing former #Texans linebacker Jamal Hill to their practice squad now that he has cleared waivers, per a league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on October 21. “Hill, a former sixth-round pick and converted safety from Oregon @oregonfootball, has run the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds. He has contributed primarily on special teams.”

Hill is the second linebacker the Texans have lost to a rival after removing them from their 53-man roster amid speculation that they could return to the practice squad. They released linebacker Aiden Fisher on October 17.

The Kansas City Chiefs signed Fisher to their practice squad on October 20, the same day that the Texans waived Hill.

The Texans defeated the Jaguars in London in Week 6, earning their second victory of 2026.

As AFC South rivals, the two teams will square off again later this season, in Houston in Week 15, possibly with Hill on the other sideline. Having been with the Texans for the past three seasons, he knows the Texans’ defense better than most.

Texans Lose ‘Hybrid’ LB Jamal Hill to Jaguars

“Hill began his career as a safety before making the move to inside linebacker. The five-year college player had his most productive season in 2022 when he totaled 50 tackles and three pass breakups. In his senior season, Hill had 31 total tackles with five tackles for loss and two sacks,” The Register-Guard’s Alec Dietz wrote in April 2024.

“A consistent contributor for the Ducks, Hill was steady throughout his career.”

Hill, 25, was the 188th overall pick of the 2024 draft. He has tallied 14 total tackles and 1 forced fumble in 25 regular-season games.

“Overall, Hill might be without a true position in most schemes,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote in his “The Beast” pre-draft guide. “He can be a standout on coverage teams and provide depth as a hybrid ‘backer in subpackages.”

The Texans’ practice squad is notably full.

They re-signed Kenneth Murray, who joins former Jaguar Caleb Johnson on the Texans’ practice squad, on Wednesday, as they prepare to face the New York Giants in Week 7.