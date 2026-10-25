Doctor Reacts After Bad News on History-Making Texans Wide Receiver

The Houston Texans are 2-5 on the 2026 season, and there is an early outside belief that they could be without second-year wide receiver Jaylin Noel for some time.

Noel was unable to finish the Texans’ loss to the New York Giants in Week 7. It was unclear what the reason was as he was noticeably absent from the offense and even saw Tank Dell replace him on returns in what was the latter’s first game in nearly two years.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans provided some clarity postgame.

“Jaylin Noel had a turf toe injury,” Ryans told reporters on October 25, adding that the former third-round draft pick was “still being evaluated.”

ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime reported on X after Ryans’ presser, “WR Jaylin Noel, who didn’t finish the game with a toe injury, was seen walking in a boot after the game,” noting that it “could be to just stabilize the foot.”

Doctor Reacts After Texans Announce Jaylin Noel Injury Update

Noel’s day ended with two receptions for a net loss of 3 yards. He returned on kick for 21 yards and gained 11 yards in his lone punt return. Xavier Hutchinson replaced Noel on kick returns. Hutchinson returned three kicks for 74 yards.

Dell gained 14 yards on his punt return.

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson noted that Noel entered Sunday’s contest “on pace for 2,200 all-purpose yards,” making the news on him more significant.

“And just like that, Jaylin Noel is out several weeks and Tank Dell takes his place,” Fantasy Points’ Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT posted on X on October 25, quoting an aggregation of the news of the injury.

The Texans are on their bye in Week 8.

So, the history-making playmaker has additional time to heal up as much as possible. On the season, Noel has 19 receptions for 331 yards.

Noel battled injuries during the summer. The Texans lost intended WR2 Jayden Higgins for the season to a torn ACL during a joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders. They have since traded for Kayshon Boutte and Marvin Harrison Jr.

Both players were already bigger parts of the Texans offense than Noel was before his injury.

Dell and two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins, the Texans’ top option on the perimeter, were C.J. Stroud’s favorite targets during his first season plus.