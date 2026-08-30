Texans Get Good News After Cutting Ties With Former Cowboys Running Back

The Houston Texans are trending in the right direction behind running back David Montgomery, specifically with Jawhar Jordan and British Brooks.

“#Texans running back Jawhar Jordan is returning to practice this week from strained hip flexor, per league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 29. “A top practice squad candidate for Texans at running back: Noah Whittington, whose ankle injury is minor and expected back soon.”

The Texans’ backs are now Brooks, Jordan, David Montgomery, and Woody Marks.

The news comes after the Texans released Deuce Vaughn and Owen Wright, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Browns (Vaughn) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Wright).

Texans RB Room Gets Good News on Jawhar Jordan, British Brooks

The news on Brooks and Jordan is good for the Texans. It provides some clarity behind Montgomery with the roster cutdown deadline on Sunday, August 30 by 6 p.m. ET.

“I’ve been pretty adamant about this all camp: Jawhar Jordan has always been RB3,” Garrett Williams (Houston Stressans) posted on X in reaction to Wilson’s report. “He was your only 100-yard rusher last season, is a young talent who brings a different skill set than D-Mo and Woody, and already has proven NFL experience.”

Jordan is a former sixth-round pick taken 205th overall in the 2024 draft. He did not get his first opportunity until Week 15 last season. He ripped off 101 yards on 15 carries in a 40-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Jordan totaled 92 yards on 28 carries in his two appearances after that.

Similarly, Brooks came on late last season and looked to be even more productive in 2026.

He also plays fullback for the Texans. That makes his status more noteworthy than the stat sheet (18-80-0 career line) might otherwise suggest.

Montgomery is also an older back. He has operated in a tandem over the past three seasons, though. Meanwhile, Marks missed one game due to injury as a rookie.

Williams continued, saying, “I suspect they were just being extremely cautious with the hip flexor injury, while also using the opportunity to get a better look at Noah Whittington,” adding his belief that the Texans have “done this with several ‘injuries’ throughout camp. Clowney and Dominique Robinson are a couple others I suspect aren’t major, hay was already in the barn as far as evaluation goes imo.”

Brooks and Jordan also contribute on special teams.

The foursome gives the Texans balanced group. It is one that, they hope, can give them a more productive rushing attack behind a revamped offensive line.