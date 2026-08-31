Texans Get Strong Words After Move on Breakout Former Draft Pick

The Houston Texans have reassembled their backfield, with Jawhar Jordan the latest to return in a different capacity.

“#Texans re-signing running back Jawhar Jordan to their practice squad, per a league source

Jordan has recovered from strained hip flexor,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 31. “Had huge game last season in #NFL debut.”

“LFGG!!!” Garret Williams (Houston Stressans) posted on X in reaction to the news. “I suspect this was a roster management move and hope/expect him to get back to 53 before start of year after IR moves are made, guys cut & reverted to PS & possibly some trades to open more roster spots.

“Always trust in Nick Caserio!!”

Jordan, 27, tallied 101 yards on 15 carries in Week 15 against the Arizona Cardinals. The former sixth-round draft pick (205th overall in 2024) cooled off from there, posting a 28-92-0 line over the final four games of the regular season.

Texans Reached for Jawhar Jordan

Jordan’s production, both initially and afterward, are in line with hte expectations around him coming out of Louisville by way of Syracuse. NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein called Jordan a “Small running back with thin lower half who plays much tougher than his size would indicate.”

“Unlike most smaller backs, Jordan isn’t sudden or explosive. He can be a step slow through the line of scrimmage and isn’t going to be much of an ‘added yardage back’ with power or wiggle. However, Jordan runs with good vision and great processing, making smart cuts and taking the most efficient routes he can,” Zierlein wrote before the 2024 draft.

“Can compete for third-down reps and has above-average talent as a kick returner. The lack of size will hurt his draft slotting, but he has a shot when he gets into a camp.

Jordan will have to stick around, with the Texans or elsewhere, to continue proving himself.